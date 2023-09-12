Home Business Wire Calm Waters AI Names Kozin Executive VP of Sales 
Calm Waters AI Names Kozin Executive VP of Sales 

Healthcare revenue cycle veteran leads team for fast-growing startup




NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calm Waters AI, an autonomous Evaluation & Management (E/M) coding solution for providers, announced that Kurt Kozin has been named Executive Vice President of Sales.

Kozin, who has been part of the Calm Waters AI team since the company’s inception, oversees a national sales team whose outreach extends to health systems and physician practice groups of all sizes across the country.

“Kurt is a passionate sales executive with a long track record of developing successful sales teams and go-to-market strategies,” said Joe Ferro, President of Calm Waters AI. “He has been instrumental to our company’s rapid growth in 2023.”

Kozin possesses 25 years of experience in healthcare, much of it encompassing medical records and revenue cycle management. Most recently, before joining Calm Waters AI, Kozin served as Senior Vice President for Ventra Health, a leader in the revenue cycle field.”

About Calm Waters AI

Calm Waters AI, an affiliate of Montecito Medical, simplifies and expedites the E/M coding process by leveraging AI technology. Calm Waters AI is part of a platform of solutions offered by Montecito Medical that enable providers to increase revenue, decrease costs and build wealth. Learn more about Calm Waters AI at www.calmwatersai.com. Learn more about Montecito Medical at www.montecitomac.com.

Brandi Meeks

VP of Marketing

bmeeks@calmwatersai.com

