Calm Waters AI is Now Available for Epic Users to Provide Autonomous Evaluation & Management Coding Solutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AI-powered system helps clinicians bring order, compliance, improved accuracy, and standardization to E/M leveling.

Calm Waters AI, an autonomous Evaluation & Management (E/M) coding solution for providers, announced that its application, Calm EM, is now available for download on the Epic Connection Hub. The Calm Waters AI software solution is designed to bring speed, order, compliance, and standardization to the process of E/M coding for physician practices and other provider organizations.

“When we speak to medical providers, they tell us they consistently under-code their patient encounters due to the risk of being denied or audited,” said Joe Ferro, President of Calm Waters AI. “Calm Waters AI reads charts consistently, accurately, and faster than relying on humans alone. By leveling charts in milliseconds and reducing audit risk, Calm Waters AI gives our clinician clients more time to care for patients and reduces time spent worrying about documentation.”

Calm Waters AI is available for download on Connection Hub, where vendors share their ability to interoperate with Epic software.

About Calm Waters AI

Calm Waters AI, a subsidiary of Montecito Medical, simplifies and expedites the E/M coding process by leveraging AI technology. Calm Waters AI is part of a platform of solutions offered by Montecito Medical that enable providers to increase revenue, decrease costs and build wealth. Learn more about Calm Waters AI at www.calmwatersai.com. Learn more about Montecito Medical at www.montecitomac.com.

Epic is a trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

Brandi Meeks

VP of Marketing

bmeeks@calmwatersai.com

