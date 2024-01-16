Calm Waters AI Announces Partnership with Specialized Home-based Care Provider

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calm Waters AI, an autonomous Evaluation & Management (E/M) coding solution for providers, announced that it has finalized an agreement with Physician Housecalls, a home-based primary care provider that specializes in services for elderly patients.





“Calm Waters AI has significantly improved the speed and accuracy of our E/M coding,” said Carman Pennel, Business Office Director for Physician Housecalls. “As a result, our providers can spend more time caring for patients instead of on paperwork.” In addition, Ms. Pennel continued, “Our billing and coding staff time spent on claims submission has been significantly reduced. This allows providers to code appropriately and billing to drop more claims, resulting in higher efficiency.”

The Calm Waters AI software solution brings speed, order, compliance, and standardization to the process of E/M coding for physician practices and other provider organizations. Calm Waters AI reads charts consistently and accurately and levels them in seconds. As a result, practice groups optimize chart accuracy and reduce audit risk while gaining up to an hour per provider each day that would otherwise have been spent on documentation.

According to reports from a nationally respected audit and advisory firm, Calm Waters AI consistently achieves 97% chart accuracy. Based on reviews of 723 charts from medical providers in a range of specialties and sizes, the software also has delivered an average improvement of $17.14 in revenues for E/M services documented in each patient encounter.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK, Physician Housecalls meets the unique and specific needs of elderly and homebound patients in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri. The group employs physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants who provide an array of primary care services in patients’ residences.

“We are excited by the opportunity to work with this group that plays such a key role in healthcare delivery for the area it serves,” said Joe Ferro, President of Calm Waters AI.

About Calm Waters AI

Calm Waters AI leverages its proprietary artificial intelligence application to save time, reduce stress, increase physician practice revenue, and standardize the process of E/M coding for physician practices and other provider organizations.

The senior executives and creators of Calm Waters AI have over 100 years of combined experience in healthcare coding and compliance.

Calm Waters AI, an affiliate of Montecito Medical, is currently used by some of the nation’s top medical practices and health systems. It is part of Montecito Medical’s platform of solutions enabling healthcare providers to increase revenue, decrease costs, and build wealth. Learn more about Calm Waters AI at www.calmwatersai.com. Learn more about Montecito Medical at www.montecitomac.com.

