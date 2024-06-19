CallTek Introduces Technology as a Service at HITEC in Charlotte, NC

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CallTek–CallTek, Inc., a global leader in white-label technical support services, is excited to announce its new Technology as a Service (TaaS) program. This innovative offering delivers a comprehensive technology solution, including third-party financing for on-site implementation, 24/7 remote support, and essential professional services. Covering infrastructure, licensing, and a diverse array of IT and medical devices, TaaS represents a significant advancement in technology integration.





TaaS will make its debut at two major technology events for the hospitality industry: the Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC) and the Technology Investment Conference, hosted by Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals, during the week of June 24 in Charlotte, NC.

“CallTek’s TaaS approach offers technology integrators a competitive edge by providing immediate access to innovative solutions through a streamlined financial model. This method not only conserves working capital but also boosts operational efficiency,” said Tony Espinoza, CEO of CallTek. “The TaaS model ensures integrators receive vital installation and support services, and state-of-the-art equipment, all bundled into a single finance package without any initial capital outlay. Our program is designed to help integrators secure more business while enabling hotels and businesses to meet their technology needs and obligations to guests and customers.”

This program is available to technology integrators and operators across North America, including the hospitality, healthcare, education, and multi-family dwelling sectors. For additional information on TaaS, visit https://calltekinc.com/technology-as-service/ or contact jessy_collamat@calltekinc.com.

About CallTek

CallTek, Inc. is the white label technology service provider of choice for technology operators and service providers. Based in Irvine, CA, the company has offices in eight countries worldwide including the Dominican Republic, Columbia, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Mexico, the Philippines, and the United States. CallTek was named one of the Best Employers by The Philippine Daily Inquirer in 2023 and 2004. For additional information on CallTek’s services, visit calltekinc.com.

Contacts

Beth Hawks

CallTek

Beth.hawks@calltekinc.com