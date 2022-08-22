CallMiner Introduces New CCaaS Integrations to Enhance Real-Time Analytics Capabilities

Integrations with Genesys Cloud CX and Amazon Connect drive real-time benefits across agent guidance, onboarding, training and more

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CallMiner, the leading provider of conversation intelligence to drive business improvement, today announced new integrations with Genesys Cloud CX and Amazon Connect, enabling organizations to gain quick, seamless access to powerful real-time analytics capabilities within existing or future Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) deployments.

Today’s contact centers are adopting CCaaS more rapidly than traditional on-premise solutions to better meet their changing needs. With these new integrations, organizations can more effectively leverage CallMiner’s industry leading platform, based on live voice audio availability. CallMiner’s streamlined integrations make it easier to take advantage of real-time analytics benefits, including agent guidance, agent onboarding, agent training, self-coaching, performance improvement, compliance and more.

“At CallMiner, we are constantly evolving our platform based on the market and changing customer needs,” said Paul Bernard, President and CEO of CallMiner. “The new integrations with Genesys Cloud CX and Amazon Connect help customers take advantage of their CCaaS investments, as well as realize the value of CallMiner’s conversation intelligence platform and real-time analytics capabilities. By building on our breadth of CCaaS integrations, we’re helping organizations reduce agent churn, improve customer satisfaction and increase revenue.”

For CallMiner customers using or considering Genesys Cloud CX, the integration delivers a real-time connector to Genesys AudioHook, a streaming service that powers a real-time stream of voice interactions from the Genesys Cloud platform. This enables joint CallMiner and Genesys Cloud CX customers to feed data directly into CallMiner Alert and power real-time agent guidance capabilities.

With the Amazon Connect integration, CallMiner customers can more effectively associate call events from voice streams with screen recordings via CallMiner Screen Record. By combing these data sources, organizations gain greater insight into agent performance and productivity, such as understanding process inefficiencies, and can reinforce quality conversations.

The integrations with Genesys Cloud CX and Amazon Connect are the latest in CallMiner’s expansive real-time integrations ecosystem, which also includes Five9 VoiceStream and LiveVox Shadow Audio.

For more information, please visit CallMiner.com.

About CallMiner

CallMiner is the global leader in conversation intelligence to drive business performance improvement. Powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, CallMiner delivers the industry’s most comprehensive platform to analyze omnichannel customer interactions at scale, allowing organizations to interpret sentiment and identify patterns to reveal deep understanding from every conversation. By connecting the dots between insights and action, CallMiner enables companies to identify areas of opportunity to drive business improvement, growth and transformational change more effectively than ever before. CallMiner is trusted by the world’s leading organizations across retail, financial services, healthcare and insurance, travel and hospitality, and more. To learn more, visit CallMiner.com, read the CallMiner blog, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Media:

Jessica Bettencourt



Inkhouse on behalf of CallMiner



callminer@inkhouse.com

(774) 451-5142