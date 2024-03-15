Calling all Cannabis Enthusiasts! Inaugural NOXX & COOKIES DAZE Kicks off St Patrick’s Day Weekend in Grand Rapids, MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This St. Patrick’s Day, there’s more than just green beer to elevate your celebrations! NOXX Cannabis and Cookies Grand Rapids are teaming up to provide a unique twist on this historically green holiday.





NOXX & COOKIES DAZE promises a cannabis celebration that offers the same glitz and glamor as a grand opening, but these dispensaries have been serving marijuana enthusiasts in Grand Rapids since 2022. For customers, this translates to incredible cannabis deals from some of the state’s leading brands including Jeeter, LightSky Farms, Peachy, Roses, Rove, Tripp Scientific, True North & Five Star Extracts, Wyld and more. Representatives from these brands and others will be onsite to offer expert guidance, answer customers’ questions, provide recommendations, and hand out free non-cannabis promotional items.

The celebration kicks off at 9 AM on Saturday at all three dispensaries. NOXX has two recreational dispensaries in Grand Rapids, conveniently located at 2440 28th St SE and 1234 Plainfield Ave. Cookies Grand Rapids, located at 330 Ann St NW, boasts the city’s widest selection of Cookies Cannabis products.

These dispensaries have quickly become the go-to recreational dispensaries in Grand Rapids for seasoned cannabis connoisseurs and newcomers alike. These locations ensure there is something for everyone, by offering a wide range of cannabis products including packaged flower, pre-roll singles and multipacks, discreet all in one vapes, chocolate and gummy edibles, and concentrates. These categories have plenty of indica, sativa, and hybrid strains to choose from. In addition to diverse product offerings, knowledgeable budtenders are on hand to provide personalized recommendations to meet customers’ individual needs.

For those attending Irish on Ionia, be sure to keep an eye out for the representatives from Noxx Cannabis, Cookies Grand Rapids, and Jeeter. These brand ambassadors will be handing out bounceback cards for a free 0.5g infused Jeeter pre-roll with the purchase of any other Jeeter product, valid only at NOXX and Cookies Grand Rapids.

Whether you’re Irish or not, make your St Patrick’s Day a little greener this year by visiting Noxx Cannabis or Cookies Grand Rapids.

