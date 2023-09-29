Call of Duty: NEXT Showcase Broadcast Event to Unveil Franchise Lineup

Special Live Broadcast Event Returns October 5th, Featuring Call of Duty Gameplay Including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile with Hundreds of Top Global Streamers and Content Creators

Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl IV Presented by USAA to Immediately Follow

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Activision will reveal the latest details on the future of Call of Duty® on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at Call of Duty®: NEXT. The highly anticipated live broadcast event, bringing together top streamers and creators from around the world, will showcase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare® III Multiplayer, including the upcoming Modern Warfare III Multiplayer Beta, Modern Warfare Zombies, as well as Call of Duty®: Warzone™ and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

For the first time, the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl IV Presented by USAA will immediately follow Call of Duty: NEXT. The Call of Duty Endowment is one of the largest private funders of veteran employment and all proceeds from the C.O.D.E. Bowl will go to placing veterans into meaningful employment.

Fans can follow along with the live coverage, breaking news, and event highlights on @CallOfDuty channels, including X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, plus tune-in to the following channels for the live broadcast beginning at 9am PT.

For more information and the latest details follow @CallofDuty on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Follow @CallofDuty Endowment on @CODE4Vets on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for more C.O.D.E. Bowl announcements.

About the Call of Duty Endowment

The Call of Duty Endowment identifies and funds the most efficient and effective organizations that get unemployed and underemployed veterans back to work. Beyond funding, the Endowment partners with grantees to provide an array of advice and support aimed at maximizing impact.

Since the nonprofit’s inception in 2009, the Endowment has become one of the largest philanthropic funders of veteran employment. In total, the Endowment’s efforts have achieved an estimated $6.9 billion in economic value for U.S. and U.K veterans. To date, Activision Blizzard has donated more than $42 million to the organization.

Visit www.callofdutyendowment.org for further details, including more ways to help the cause.

In compliance with federal rules, all participating U.S. military esports teams will not be endorsing or participating in any fundraising activities associated with any organization, including the Call of Duty Endowment.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment connecting hundreds of millions of players around the world through the joy, fun and thrill of competition enabled by epic entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company’s website at www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release or provided during the live broadcast that involves Activision Publishing’s expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the availability, pricing, features, and functionality of Call of Duty are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing’s actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release or provided during the live broadcast include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY WARZONE, and MODERN WARFARE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

