Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® III is Available Now

Call of Duty’s Next Blockbuster Release is Here

Franchise Celebrates 20th Anniversary with First Ever Call of Duty Direct Sequel

Modern Warfare III Delivers Modernized Versions of the Most Iconic ‘Modern Warfare’ Multiplayer Maps, Open World Zombies and Epic New Campaign

Unleash Your Inner Warrior with the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Warrior Pack Available Now

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vladimir Makarov has returned. Can Captain John Price, Simon “Ghost” Riley, and the elite special operations unit known as Task Force 141 foil the plans of a ruthless ultranationalist war criminal and save us from the ultimate threat to humanity?

The next blockbuster installment in Call of Duty is here. Starting today, players around the globe can suit up and join the fray in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, the latest major premium title release following last year’s groundbreaking Modern Warfare II and the first direct sequel in back-to-back years in series history.

Modern Warfare III delivers an impressive array of content, including an epic campaign featuring the return of the ultra-villain Makarov; a massive core multiplayer experience and an open world Zombies – leading into a robust live season of content to come for Modern Warfare fans worldwide.

Blockbuster Campaign Featuring Open Combat Missions. In addition to the game’s signature cinematic campaign missions, Modern Warfare III introduces Open Combat Missions, an innovation that offers many ways to play and gives players more choice. Deploy to wide-open locations, gear up, and choose to remain in the shadows or drive head-on into danger—it’s up to you. (Visit the Call of Duty Blog for more: Campaign: Getting Started)

Modernized maps. All 16 iconic multiplayer launch maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009) have been fully modernized with new modes and gameplay features. Modern Warfare III will also feature new, innovative maps for larger-scale battles in Ground War and Invasion modes as well as the return of fan-favorite War Mode from Call of Duty: WWII (2017). Players can expect new systems, movement mechanics, and enhanced core features—including an evolved Gunsmith featuring Aftermarket Parts for the ultimate customization. (Visit the Call of Duty Blog for more: Modern Warfare III Multiplayer Overview)

Open World Zombies. Hordes of the undead come to the Modern Warfare series for the first time alongside the largest Call of Duty Zombies map ever. Modern Warfare Zombies tells an epic unearthly Dark Aether story in Operation Deadbolt, an open world player-versus-environment (PvE) extraction survival experience complete with signature missions, new mechanics, core Zombies features, and secrets to discover. (Visit the Call of Duty Blog for more: Read all about Modern Warfare Zombies)

“Modern Warfare III delivers a number of groundbreaking firsts for the Call of Duty franchise, which seems fitting against the backdrop of our 20th anniversary,” said Johanna Faries, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Call of Duty. “The wide range of new gameplay innovation and content offerings, combined with a modernized take on some of the most beloved and iconic maps and modes in Call of Duty history is only made possible by our world-class development teams and passionate player community. As we signaled last year, we couldn’t be more excited for what today’s release represents and for what our future holds. Together, we are grateful and honored to share in this moment with Call of Duty players worldwide.”

“Modern Warfare III brings players together in a way that truly celebrates and honors our fans with groundbreaking new features, the return of fan-favorite modernized maps and characters, refined mechanics, all-new ways to play and more,” said Aaron Halon, Studio Head, Sledgehammer Games. “For the first time, we’re going deeper into the Modern Warfare universe to continue the journey that players began last year, and directly carrying forward into an entirely new and epic experience.”

Starting today, players can also support U.S. and U.K. military veterans by purchasing the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Warrior Pack for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty®: Warzone™. By purchasing the C.O.D.E. Warrior Pack, you will be directly contributing to the Endowment’s mission to place unemployed and underemployed veterans in the U.S. and U.K. into high-quality jobs. For more information visit the Call of Duty Blog.

Modern Warfare III also allows players to—for the very first time in franchise history—carry forward their progression and inventories from last year’s game for a more seamless, continuous player experience than ever before.

The launch of Modern Warfare III is just the beginning. Players can expect a robust post-launch roadmap with more than 12 new core 6v6 maps, new modes, a massive amount of new content, and more. It starts with Season 1 in December, which features a new Call of Duty: Warzone experience set in Urzikstan, three new core 6v6 maps, additional modes including 2v2 Gunfight, and an impressive selection of free and premium content.

Modern Warfare III is available worldwide now on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox® Series X|S, Xbox One®, and PC on Battle.net, Blizzard Entertainment’s online gaming service, and PC on Steam. Modern Warfare III development is led by Sledgehammer Games, in partnership with Infinity Ward. Development for Modern Warfare Zombies is led by Treyarch, working closely with Sledgehammer Games. Additional development support provided (in alphabetical order) by Activision Central Design, Activision Central Technology, Activision QA, Activision Shanghai, Beenox, Demonware, High Moon Studios, Raven Software, and Toys for Bob. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is published by Activision. For more information and the latest details follow @CallofDuty on X, Instagram, and Facebook.

About the Call of Duty Endowment

The Call of Duty Endowment identifies and funds the most efficient and effective organizations that get unemployed and underemployed veterans back to work. Beyond funding, the Endowment partners with grantees to provide an array of advice and support aimed at maximizing impact. Since the nonprofit’s inception in 2009, the Endowment has become one of the largest philanthropic funders of veteran employment. In total, the Endowment’s efforts have funded the placement of 125,000 veterans into high quality, high paying jobs and achieved an estimated $6.9 billion in economic value for U.S. and U.K veterans. To date, Activision Blizzard has donated more than $42 million to the organization. Visit www.callofdutyendowment.org for further details, including more ways to help the cause.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment connecting hundreds of millions of players around the world through the joy, fun and thrill of competition enabled by epic entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard, which was recently acquired by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company’s website at www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

© 2023 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY WARZONE, and MODERN WARFARE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Nicole Fodran



Director, Public Relations



Activision



818.395.6726



Nicole.Fodran@activision.com