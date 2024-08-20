Call for Speakers: Share Your Expertise at The NAMA Show 2025

Be a Thought Leader in Convenience Services

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA) is excited to invite industry leaders and innovators to submit their presentation proposals for The NAMA Show 2025 taking place May 7-9 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is your chance to share your knowledge and connect with a dynamic audience eager to advance the field of convenience services, including coffee services, vending, micro markets, kiosks, pantry services and self-service solutions.





Speaking at The NAMA Show offers a unique platform to:

Elevate Your Impact: By sharing insights that help operators enhance revenue and streamline operations, you can build credibility and attract new business opportunities. Offering thought leadership increases your visibility and grows trust with potential partners.

Engage with Industry Leaders: Connect with a diverse audience, including c-suite executives, operations directors, sales and marketing professionals, technology specialists and buyers, all involved in building the future of unattended retail, vending, coffee services, micro markets and more.

Drive Industry Growth: Contribute to the advancement of convenience services by sharing your expertise and inspiring others. Your cutting-edge solutions, highlighted at The NAMA show, empower operator success.

Learning sessions at The NAMA Show have seen impressive growth, with this year’s event experiencing a 32% increase in total session attendance compared to the previous show. In 2024, operators were drawn to 61 learning opportunities on topics ranging from category management to consumer dining macro trends, and successful technology implementation to operator-client dynamics, highlighting the diverse opportunities to meet and engage potential partners in the convenience services industry.

Kim Lenz of Associated Services, a panelist on How an OCS or Pantry Services Salesperson Can Become a Workplace Consultant, reflects, “ It’s really a great way to connect with other industry leaders and share ideas and best practices. Putting together the presentation is often a great exercise in learning more about your own business and opportunities for growth.”

Nathan McQuillen of WTIwireless, moderator of Successful Technology Implementation: An Open Forum with Expert Panelists, adds, “ Don’t hesitate, whether you are a small company or a massive giant – your knowledge and ideas can be useful because the audience is a mixed bag of companies of all shapes and sizes. There are trials and tribulations you have successfully navigated, and sharing those stories can help out companies currently navigating those same waters.”

NAMA seeks presentations that:

Focus on Relevant Topics: Address topics relevant to the convenience services industry, such as leadership pathways, mastering multi-channel convenience services, the AI revolution in convenience services, building profitable vending operations, client relationship mastery and tech-driven efficiency in food service logistics. To see the full list of recommended topics and themes, visit the website.

Engage the Audience: Audience engagement creates a dynamic, memorable and mutually beneficial learning experience.

: Audience engagement creates a dynamic, memorable and mutually beneficial learning experience. Welcome Diverse Perspectives: NAMA encourages cross-industry speakers and client representatives, especially those who work with convenience services operators, to contribute valuable insights.

The deadline for submitting your proposal is November 14, 2024. All submissions will be reviewed, and selected speakers will be contacted by the end of January 2025.

For more information and to submit your proposal, visit The NAMA Show website.

NAMA represents the $34.9 billion U.S. Convenience Services Industry. By providing advocacy, education and research, NAMA works to promote and protect the industry’s over 160,000 hardworking employees. Through traditional vending and micro markets, office coffee and pantry services, product manufacturing and small-drop distribution, convenience services meets the needs of over 40 million American consumers daily at work, home, school and play.

