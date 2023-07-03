<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Calix to Post Second Quarter 2023 Results on July 19, 2023
Calix to Post Second Quarter 2023 Results on July 19, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) today announced that the company will post its second quarter 2023 results for the period ended July 1, 2023, on the Calix Investor Relations website on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, after market close. The posting of the stockholder letter will be announced over the newswire with a link to the letter to stockholders available at http://investor-relations.calix.com/.


Calix will host a conference call to discuss these results the following morning on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the Events section of the Calix Investor Relations website. The live conference call will be available by dialing (877) 407-4019, or international (201) 689-8337, with conference ID# 13739355. Participants may also click this link for instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call and webcast will include forward-looking information.

A replay of the conference call will be available following the completion of the call. In addition, the webcast of the call will be archived on the Calix Investor Relations website.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Broadband service providers of all sizes leverage the Calix platform and teams to simplify their business and excite their subscribers to grow the value of their business and for their communities for generations. The democratizing power of the platform and portfolio of managed services enables them to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

Contacts

Investor Inquiries:

Jim Fanucchi

VP, Investor Relations

(408) 404-5400

InvestorRelations@calix.com

