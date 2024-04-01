Calix to Post First Quarter 2024 Results on April 22, 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) today announced that on Monday, April 22, 2024, after market close, the company will post on the Calix Investor Relations website its first quarter 2024 stockholder letter for the period ended March 30, 2024. The posting of the stockholder letter will be announced over the newswire with a link to the letter to stockholders available at https://investor-relations.calix.com/.





Calix will host a conference call to discuss these results the following morning on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the Events section of the Calix Investor Relations website. The live conference call will be available by dialing (877) 407-4019, or international (201) 689-8337, with conference ID#13745128. Participants may also click this link for instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call and webcast will include forward-looking information.

A webcast replay of the conference call will be available following its completion and will be archived on the Calix Investor Relations website.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix is a cloud and appliance-based platform and managed services company. Broadband service providers leverage the Calix broadband platform, cloud, and managed services to simplify operations, engagement, and service; innovate for their consumer, business, and municipal subscribers; and grow their business and the communities they serve.

Our end-to-end platform and managed services democratize the use of data, enabling our customers of any size to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

