Calix to Post First Quarter 2023 Results on April 19, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that the company will post its first quarter 2023 results for the period ended April 1, 2023, on the Calix Investor Relations website on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, after market close. The posting of the stockholder letter will be announced over the newswire with a link to the letter to stockholders available at http://investor-relations.calix.com/.

Calix will host a conference call to discuss these results the following morning on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the Events section of the Calix Investor Relations website. The live conference call will be available by dialing (877) 407-4019, or international (201) 689-8337, with conference ID# 13737082. Participants may also click this link for instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call and webcast will include forward-looking information.

A replay of the conference call will be available following the completion of the call. In addition, the webcast of the call will be archived on the Calix Investor Relations website.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Broadband service providers (BSPs) of all sizes leverage the Calix broadband platform and managed services to simplify their businesses, excite their subscribers, and grow their value. The Calix platform and managed services enable our customers to grow their subscriber base, revenue, profitability, and subscriber satisfaction—and ultimately transform the communities they serve. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our BSP customers and their communities.

Contacts

Investor Inquiries:
Jim Fanucchi

VP, Investor Relations

(408) 404-5400

InvestorRelations@calix.com

