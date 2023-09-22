Calix To Continue 24-Year Leadership in US Rural Broadband, Affirming Commitment to BEAD ‘Build America, Buy America’

At an event today in Auburn Hills, Michigan, Calix and its strategic manufacturing solutions provider, Jabil—joined by US Assistant Secretary of Commerce Alan Davidson and Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist—will unveil a detailed strategy to meet Build America, Buy America (BABA) requirements

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) will today affirm its commitment to “Build America, Buy America” (BABA) for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program at an event held at a manufacturing facility operated by its strategic manufacturing solutions provider, Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL).





WHAT: Calix will announce its strategy to expand its hardware manufacturing relationships in the United States (US).

With an initial investment from Calix of $4 million to $6 million and an ongoing spend for operations of $10 million to $15 million per year, Calix manufacturing solutions providers will hire workers in manufacturing, operations, engineering, quality assurance, and administrative roles as they ramp US production of Calix optical solutions—a first step in the company’s BABA initiative.

Calix has longstanding partnerships with three manufacturing solutions providers: a five-year partnership with Jabil, an eight-year partnership with Gemtek, and a 10-year partnership with Hisense Broadband. The manufacturing services agreements between Calix and these providers reflect the following:

Jabil will produce optical network terminals (ONTs) and optical line terminals (OLTs) in Michigan

Gemtek will produce ONTs at its California facility

Hisense Broadband will produce optical modules at its New Jersey facility

WHO: Calix Chairman Carl Russo and US Assistant Secretary of Commerce Alan Davidson, who leads the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), will speak.

Other notable confirmed speakers include Jabil Executive Vice President of Operations Gerald “JJ” Creadon and Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist. Guests will include representatives from Jabil and Calix customers.

WHEN: September 22, 2023, 12:55 pm until 1:30 pm EDT

WHERE: 3800 Giddings Rd., Auburn Hills, Michigan, 48326

WHY: The ongoing collaboration with these manufacturers will create more than 100 American jobs, with additional jobs planned as Calix customers participate in the BEAD program over the next five to 10 years. Calix will continue to partner with the NTIA, leading broadband associations, and state broadband offices to ensure that Calix products and solutions can be leveraged by customers across federal and state broadband programs such as BEAD.

For more information or to attend today’s event, please contact calix@theharris.agency.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Broadband service providers of all sizes leverage the Calix platform and teams to simplify their business and excite their subscribers to grow the value of their business and for their communities for generations. The democratizing power of the platform and portfolio of managed services enables them to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

