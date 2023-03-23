Calix Taps Transformational Customer Success Leader Martha Galley To Helm New Corporate Social Responsibility Office and Drive ESG Initiatives

Long a proponent of social, environmental, and ethical responsibility, Calix formalizes a corporate social responsibility function, tapping Martha Galley to lead programs that will expand and amplify the company’s positive impact on customers, employees, and society

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) continues to expand its commitment to enable customers to improve the lives of their subscribers, businesses, and communities by establishing an office of corporate social responsibility (CSR). Chief Customer Success Officer Martha Galley will lead the creation and expansion of the new office. Over the past 5 years, Martha has built the award-winning Calix Customer Success Services (Customer Success) organization that enables hundreds of broadband service providers (BSPs) to transform their businesses and grow value for their communities. Her leadership at Calix extends to every part of the organization that delivers customer support—encompassing Customer Success, Professional Services, Education Services, and Global Support. Martha’s initial focus will be on environmental and ethical responsibility, expanding on the product, supply chain, and talent and culture programs already in progress.

Sustainability has been at the center of the Calix ethos since its founding. The Calix platform is inherently green. Calix-partnered BSPs using the Calix Intelligent Access EDGE™ solution have 73 percent greener network architecture and 50 percent greener access networks. Additionally, BSPs using Calix Revenue EDGE™ to power their residential subscriber experiences can pass savings onto the subscriber by reducing related home energy consumption by more than 50 percent. Under Martha’s leadership, the impact of the cloud software company’s sustainability solutions and initiatives will multiply.

In her expanded role, Martha will grow the purpose-driven culture at Calix, which regularly receives industry recognitions like an A+ rating and a top U.S. culture ranking (#16) from Comparably. Based on input from its expanding workforce, in 2022, Comparably also ranked Calix in the top 20 for Best Company for Diversity (#2) and Best Company for Women (#14).

Martha founded the renowned Customer Success organization after joining Calix from Salesforce in 2018. She built the first customer success team in the industry and established the renewals business for Calix software and cloud entitlements, delivering predictable revenue growth and margin expansion. She pivoted the services function to be customer-first and “outside-in,” supporting customers’ key business priorities through innovative programs (including the Calix Customer Community, Champions Program, Circles of Success, and many more). Her work at Calix has deepened the company’s longstanding commitment to putting the customer first and transformed the businesses of more than 1,000 customers.

Throughout her career, Martha has also committed to making a difference in the professional lives of her teams—designing and running mentoring programs to advance women in technology. At Calix, she co-founded and served as executive sponsor of the inclusive “Women @ Calix” employee resource group. She led similar initiatives more broadly within the Calix partner and customer communities, including the first-ever Women in Telecom Summit at Calix ConneXions in 2021. As she embarks on building a new CSR office at Calix, Martha will amplify the company’s positive impact on employees, customers, and society.

“In my expanded role, I’m excited to launch a new function dedicated to CSR that further enables our teams to improve the world one community at a time,” said Martha Galley. “There has never been a greater appetite among the global workforce to support companies that contribute positively to the world. As Calix matures, we have a tremendous opportunity to formalize our commitment to driving value in our industry, our customers’ communities, and globally. It’s been a career-defining experience to build a customer success function where none existed. I am excited to expand my effort on scaling the positive impact Calix can make through its new CSR office. My initial focus will include our ongoing sustainability programs and initiatives. Through increased network consultation, simplicity, and the inherently green Calix platform, we can lead our customers to significantly reduce energy consumption while helping them build the best teams in the market and deliver the exceptional subscriber experiences communities need to thrive.”

“Calix is in the evolution stage of our business—following a 12-year, $1 billion investment in our mature platform and industry-changing managed services—enabling our team to further invest in initiatives that expand the positive impact we have on BSPs as they transform their businesses and their communities,” said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix. “Formalizing the CSR office will enable us to coordinate our resources to amplify the positive impact that our technology enables for customers—many of whom have a 50-90+ year track record of bettering the communities they serve. The Calix platform enables them to continue to grow value in their regions while growing their businesses to deliver connectivity and services that transform homes, businesses, and education in ways never before possible. Thanks to Martha’s landmark achievements at Calix, there is simply no other customer success team in the broadband industry that can match our partnership with BSPs to advance their success. Amid massive industry transformation, her leadership has added significant value, and she’s grown and scaled the team at an astonishing rate. I look forward to watching Martha grow Calix CSR initiatives with her trademark drive, passion, and innovative insights.”

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Broadband service providers (BSPs) of all sizes leverage the Calix broadband platform and managed services to simplify their businesses, excite their subscribers, and grow their value. The Calix platform and managed services enable our customers to grow their subscriber base, revenue, profitability, and subscriber satisfaction—and ultimately transform the communities they serve. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our BSP customers and their communities.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix’s trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/pages/trademarks.html. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

