Calix Support Cloud Becomes Service Cloud, Enabling Customers To Make a Monumental Shift to Multi-Channel Support for Subscribers

Calix evolves the powerful value proposition of Calix Support Cloud to become Service Cloud, ensuring broadband service providers can deliver personalized service for subscribers across multiple channels—including chat capabilities and the new Calix Field Service app—fundamentally transforming the support function

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At its annual customer success and innovation conference, Calix ConneXions 2023, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced the evolution of its award-winning Calix Support Cloud to Service Cloud. In addition to its powerful existing capabilities, for the first time, Service Cloud will enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to leverage industry-leading, personalized support functions across multiple channels. New features coming to Service Cloud will continue to drive the evolution of broadband customer support from reactive to proactive—giving customer service representatives (CSRs) new ways to provide highly personalized customer support that contributes to business growth.





New Service Cloud capabilities will include chat—an insights-driven channel that gives subscribers access to support anytime, anywhere—and the Calix Field Service App. The new app will put the cloud capabilities inherent in the Calix broadband platform in field technicians’ pockets to enhance installation, troubleshooting, and upselling.​ With these advancements, BSPs can leverage Service Cloud to revolutionize the support function and drive subscriber satisfaction even higher.

Launched in 2017 as Support Cloud, Service Cloud gives support teams end-to-end visibility into the subscriber experience to proactively identify and rapidly resolve issues, automate their workflows, and tap upsell opportunities. Innovative BSPs have long taken advantage of the deep insights in Service Cloud to reduce inbound support calls, cut unnecessary truck rolls, increase first call resolution, and drive up subscriber satisfaction and loyalty.

The transformation to Service Cloud emphasizes the need for customer service and support to evolve its essential role in providing an exceptional subscriber experience. Research shows 50 percent of consumers will switch to a competitor after just one bad support experience. Service Cloud will enable BSPs to leverage multiple channels to offer subscriber support—going well beyond conventional inbound and outbound calls.

The advancements for Service Cloud will include:

Insights-driven chat to give subscribers anytime, anywhere access to support. Accessed through the BSP’s website or the Command IQ ® mobile app, chat will provide an intelligent, tailored, and convenient service experience for subscribers. Chat will also allow BSPs to automate routine support tasks, efficiently scaling the service experience.

Accessed through the BSP’s website or the Command ® mobile app, chat will provide an intelligent, tailored, and convenient service experience for subscribers. Chat will also allow BSPs to automate routine support tasks, efficiently scaling the service experience. Personalized insights in Calix Field Service App will transform field technicians into brand ambassadors. The new Field Service app will empower field teams with end-to-end network visibility during visits, speeding up installations and troubleshooting while cutting operating expenses by reducing return visits and unnecessary truck rolls. Personalized insights will empower technicians to tap upsell opportunities by suggesting enhanced managed services for better subscriber experiences.

The new Field Service app will empower field teams with end-to-end network visibility during visits, speeding up installations and troubleshooting while cutting operating expenses by reducing return visits and unnecessary truck rolls. Personalized insights will empower technicians to tap upsell opportunities by suggesting enhanced managed services for better subscriber experiences. New, real-time insights will provide a more proactive service experience. Service Cloud will enhance support teams’ proactivity and productivity. A recommendations engine will guide CSRs with insights to proactively resolve issues and make relevant product suggestions. Dynamic reporting will offer customized dashboards with prioritized data for tracking actionable items and operational improvements.

As a key component of the end-to-end Calix platform, these new capabilities for Service Cloud will further enable BSP support teams to keep subscriber satisfaction high—even as they adopt managed services to grow markets, including single-family homes (SmartHome™), community and government (SmartTown™), business (SmartBiz™), and, in the future, multi-dwelling units (SmartMDU™).

“Our partnership with Calix helps us stand out in the market with an exceptional subscriber experience each and every time,” said Casey Worth, chief administrative officer at United Fiber. “Calix has continually evolved Support Cloud with new capabilities and greater actionable insights so that we can get even more proactive with subscriber care. Further, Support Cloud has enabled us to launch, support, and scale a growing portfolio of managed services, contributing to our Net Promoter Score℠ of +62 and underpinning our growth strategy for 2024 and beyond.”

“For many rural BSPs, exemplary customer service has long been the ‘secret sauce’ that sets them apart from the large legacy players with their faceless, impersonal, and remote approach to support,” said Matt Collins, chief commercial operations officer at Calix. “We continue to innovate to enable our BSP customers to succeed. That is why we have evolved the value proposition of Support Cloud to become Service Cloud. As BSPs continue to expand their markets and grow their entire communities, support teams can leverage Service Cloud to evolve beyond traditional support calls and expand to multiple communication channels that they can use to deliver highly personalized service experiences. At the same time, Service Cloud mobilizes field tech teams, enabling them with powerful tools to optimize service calls with faster resolution while reducing truck rolls and repeat calls. With Service Cloud, Calix is helping BSP support teams take giant steps higher for their businesses, subscribers, and the communities they serve.”

Attendees of ConneXions 2023 can demo the Calix Field Service app and insights-driven chat at the Service Cloud display in the Innovation Showcase until October 17.

Learn how customer support teams can support broadband business growth by reading the eBook, “How You Can Scale for Growth and Deliver an Exceptional Subscriber Experience.”

