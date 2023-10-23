Home Business Wire Calix Releases Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Calix Releases Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced unaudited financial results for its third quarter 2023, which have been posted as a letter to stockholders to the investor relations section of its website. Please visit the Calix investor relations website at https://investor-relations.calix.com to view the letter to stockholders, along with accompanying supplemental financial information.


A conference call to discuss these results with President & CEO Michael Weening and CFO Cory Sindelar will be held tomorrow, October 24, 2023, at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the Events section of the Calix Investor Relations website. The live conference call will be available by dialing (877) 407-4019, or international (201) 689-8337, with conference ID# 13741144. Participants may also click this link for instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call and webcast will include forward-looking information.

A webcast replay of the conference call will be available following its completion and will be archived on the Calix Investor Relations website.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Broadband service providers of all sizes leverage the Calix platform and teams to simplify their business and excite their subscribers to grow the value of their business and for their communities for generations. The democratizing power of the platform and portfolio of managed services enables them to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

Contacts

Investor Inquiries:
Jim Fanucchi

VP, Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@calix.com
(408) 404-5400

