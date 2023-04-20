<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Calix Releases First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Business Wire

Calix Releases First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced unaudited financial results for its first quarter 2023, which have been posted as a letter to stockholders to the investor relations section of its website. Please visit the Calix investor relations website at https://investor-relations.calix.com to view the letter to stockholders, along with accompanying supplemental financial information.

A conference call to discuss these results with President & CEO, Michael Weening, CFO, Cory Sindelar and Chairman, Carl Russo will be held tomorrow, April 20, 2023, at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the Events section of the Calix Investor Relations website. The live conference call will be available by dialing (877) 407-4019, or international (201) 689-8337, with conference ID# 13737082. Participants may also click this link for instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call and webcast will include forward-looking information.

A replay of the conference call will be available following the completion of the call. In addition, the webcast of the call will be archived on the Calix Investor Relations website.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Broadband service providers (BSPs) of all sizes leverage the Calix broadband platform and managed services to simplify their businesses, excite their subscribers and grow their value. The Calix platform and managed services enable our customers to grow their subscriber base, revenue, profitability and subscriber satisfaction and ultimately transform the communities that they serve. Calix team members are dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our BSP customers and their communities.

Category: Financial

Contacts

Investor Inquiries:
Jim Fanucchi

VP, Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@calix.com
(408) 404-5400

Articoli correlati

ATEC Acquires Navigation-Enabled Robotics Platform; Raises 2023 Revenue Guidance on Strength of Preliminary First Quarter Revenue Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
REMI Robotic Navigation System to advance ATEC’s procedural strategy by integrating navigation and robotics into spine workflow First quarter 2023...
Continua a leggere

Veritone to Hold First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call on May 2nd

Business Wire Business Wire -
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI software and services, today announced the details of its...
Continua a leggere

Brightcove Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results and Earnings Live Stream

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s most trusted streaming technology company, today announced it will report its first...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

ATEC Acquires Navigation-Enabled Robotics Platform; Raises 2023 Revenue Guidance on Strength of Preliminary First...

Business Wire