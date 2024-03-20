Calix Outperforms on Standards With the World’s Only Systems Portfolio That Is Both TR-369 and TR-398 Certified

Calix remains the industry’s sole company to achieve Broadband Forum certifications for both TR-369 and TR-398, extending a longstanding commitment to global industry standards, while also expanding its TR-069 Calix Cloud certification to encompass 200 systems across broadband’s only end-to-end platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced it remains the broadband industry’s only company to hold both the TR-369 and TR-398 Broadband Forum certifications for its GigaSpire® BLAST portfolio on the Calix Broadband Platform. This is the most recent illustration of the company’s long-term and ongoing commitment to global industry standards. Calix maintains one of only four systems to achieve TR-369 certification, while simultaneously owning nearly half of TR-398 compliant systems. By meeting industry certifications, Calix ensures its United States-based customers can complete required performance testing for timely broadband funding opportunities, like the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program.





Through a commitment to standardization, Calix continues to evolve the industry’s only end-to-end broadband platform and Wi-Fi systems portfolio so broadband service providers (BSPs) worldwide can simplify their business while rapidly innovating to grow across residential, business, and community markets.

Calix has a proven record of leadership in supporting and implementing open global standards. The company’s recent accomplishments include:

Achieving TR-369 certification for the GigaSpire BLAST portfolio. As all GigaSpire BLAST systems run on a common operating system, the certification extends to the entire portfolio. This empowers BSPs with the flexibility and quality control to foster further innovation for the residential subscriber experience. Notably, the Calix GigaSpire BLAST u4 is one of only four residential Wi-Fi systems in the industry with TR-369 certification. Calix is also on track to achieve TR-369 certification for Calix Cloud®.

As all GigaSpire BLAST systems run on a common operating system, the certification extends to the entire portfolio. This empowers BSPs with the flexibility and quality control to foster further innovation for the residential subscriber experience. Notably, the Calix GigaSpire BLAST u4 is one of only four residential Wi-Fi systems in the industry with TR-369 certification. Calix is also on track to achieve TR-369 certification for Calix Cloud®. Outperforming the industry by owning 6 out of the 14 systems certified by TR-398. GigaSpire BLAST systems carry TR-398 Grade Wi-Fi certification after surpassing key performance benchmarks. Under TR-398, 14 unique products are certified. Out of those, six are Calix systems. The program follows the test plan and evaluates a Wi-Fi system’s performance against a set of absolute requirements, including testing for radio frequency (RF) performance, coverage, capacity, and stability. Only systems that meet the mandatory requirements of the TR-398 performance test plan can be included.

Additionally, Calix Cloud—a key component of the Calix Platform esteemed for delivering critical insights to broadband marketers, support, and operations teams—is TR-069 certified. Currently, 125 third-party devices are supported. By the end of 2024, Calix will include 75 more third-party devices with the TR-069 certification to support 200 total devices. By aligning with Broadband Forum’s TR-069 certification, Calix is providing a unified cloud architecture, so BSPs can simplify and streamline how they manage a broad range of systems to create exceptional subscriber experiences.

“Standards help increase interoperability, making it easier to integrate and address multi-vendor scenarios with efficiency,” said Justin McClung, director of operational support services at Nex-Tech. “This simplifies how our technical and support teams are managing the network and leads to better service delivery. Additionally, certified equipment that aligns with industry standards offers peace of mind when it comes to things like reliability, stability, and being on top of the latest innovations in broadband. This also helps ensure our subscribers enjoy uninterrupted connected experiences.”

Calix participates in over 30 standards across 7 industry standards organizations, holding leadership positions at the Broadband Forum (BBF), the Fiber Broadband Association (FBA), and the International Telecommunications Union (ITU). By working with industry leaders and nonprofits, Calix helps develop standards that enhance safety and ensure interoperability, facilitating a seamless subscriber experience. The company’s financial contributions, advocacy for BSP customers, and patent successes highlight its commitment to promoting industry standards and innovation.

“Global industry standards help ensure investment protection and compatibility while BSPs adopt innovation,” said Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix. “As BSPs evolve their networks, those providers are expecting reliable, efficient technology they can trust to deliver new experiences to their subscribers. Being the only company certified for both TR-369 and TR-398 shows the consistent leadership Calix has dedicated toward standardization, making compliance a core focus of the industry’s only end-to-end platform. Each certification keeps Calix at the forefront of broadband innovation, as we proudly continue to support our BSP customers who are transforming lives and communities for the better.”

Discover how Calix continuously reinforces its commitment to open industry standards.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix is a cloud and appliance-based platform and managed services company. Broadband service providers leverage the Calix broadband platform, cloud, and managed services to simplify operations, engagement, and service, innovate for their consumer, business, and municipal subscribers, and grow their business and the communities they serve.

Our end-to-end platform and managed services democratize the use of data enabling our customers of any size to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

