Calix Named Most Inspiring Workplace in North America, Again Proving That a Purpose-Driven Culture Drives Success

As a cloud-and-software platform company helping to transform communities through world-class broadband experiences, Calix ranks #1 on the list of Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces in North America, with 90 percent of employees rating the company culture as high-trust

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) has ranked #1 on the 2023 list of Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces in North America. Awarded by The Inspiring Workplaces Group, the list represents changemakers transforming the world of work. The Top 50 Inspiring Workplace rankings are based on how well organizations embrace the fundamental elements of an inspiring workplace: culture and purpose, leadership, well-being, inclusion and diversity, communication, and employee experience. Calix also placed #1 on the list among large businesses with 500 to 5,000 employees. Recent employee survey data reveals 90 percent of employees experience a high-trust culture at Calix.

Calix has consistently maintained an award-winning culture—including an A+ culture rating on Comparably and a 4.9 on Glassdoor—even as its global workforce expanded 50 percent in 2022. Last month Calix received its third consecutive Great Place To Work certification. Earlier this year, Comparably named Calix the #1 Best Place To Work in the Bay Area and, in December 2022, recognized it as a Best Company for Diversity (#2 of 100) and Women (#14 of 100).

“Culture is not static or something you preserve, and it is not about where we work,” said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix. “Culture is how every team member shows up. Every day, our employees determine what our culture will be based on how they treat each other, our customers, and our partners. We are an inspiring culture as long as they continue to inspire each other. It’s great to see our teams stepping up to enable customers and partners to innovate and succeed at a level that has never been seen before in the broadband industry.”

The Calix mission—to enable broadband service providers to simplify their business, excite their subscribers, and grow value for their communities—attracts top talent from elite companies and gives employees the opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of millions. Leveraging Calix innovation, broadband providers of all sizes continue to deliver world-class Wi-Fi experiences that transform their communities while achieving the lowest possible operational expense. In March, the company announced a new corporate social responsibility office to expand and amplify its positive impact on customers, employees, and society.

Calix employees also have access to an award-winning benefits program that contributes to its recognition as a Best Company for Work-Life Balance by Comparably. Calix leadership encourages employees to pursue personal development through on-demand learning opportunities, available via Calix University or subscriptions to various online platforms like Coursera, LinkedIn Learning, ExecOnline, Blinkest, MasterClass, and Audible.

Calix continues to grow its remote workforce. Visit Calix Careers to learn more.

Broadband service providers of all sizes leverage the Calix platform and teams to simplify their business and excite their subscribers to grow the value of their business and for their communities for generations. The democratizing power of the platform and portfolio of managed services enables them to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

