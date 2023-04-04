Calix Named #1 Best Place To Work in the Bay Area, With Culture, Company Outlook, and Teams Ranked Top 20 Globally by Comparably

With an A+ culture rating that has earned 40 Comparably awards since 2020, Calix rankings soared in Q1 across several categories—including Best Company Outlook, Best Global Culture, Best Places to Work in the Bay Area, Best Engineering Teams, and Best Sales Teams—and had an impressive debut in Comparably rankings for Best Marketing Teams and Best HR Teams

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) continues to receive high rankings from Comparably for its purpose-driven company culture based on employee-submitted data. For a third straight year, Calix dominated the Comparably Q1 award categories—rising in rankings for Best Company Outlook, Best Global Culture, Best Places to Work in the Bay Area, Best Engineering Teams, and Best Sales Teams. Plus, two more Calix teams were recognized for excellence this year, with the company debuting on lists for Best Marketing Teams and Best Human Resources (HR) Teams. Since 2020, Calix has won 40 awards from the workplace culture site and has maintained a consistent A+ culture rating. In 2022, Calix grew its workforce by more than 47 percent as it scaled to fuel continuous innovation of its platform and services for its rapidly expanding customer base. These rising accolades on Comparably, submitted by employees, demonstrate how successfully Calix continues to evolve its culture amid ongoing transformation.

Calix is built on the mission of enabling broadband service providers (BSPs) to leverage its platform to simplify their business and excite their subscribers to grow their value. The company has invested 12 years and more than $1 billion in its end-to-end cloud, software, and systems platform, which has matured as the broadband industry continues to transform.

Out of tens of thousands of companies rated on Comparably over the past 12 months, Calix has been recognized among the best in seven categories, including:

Best Places to Work in the Bay Area: #1 (#11 in 2022). Based on employee rankings of their overall workplace experiences, Calix is the #1 place to work in Silicon Valley in 2023. This ranking—up 10 points from 2022—underscores the success of a seven-year commitment to the work-from-anywhere movement. A purpose-driven culture enables employees to thrive when they work remotely. The Calix culture continues to attract a talent-rich workforce committed to making a positive impact in rural communities for generations to come.

Best Company Outlook: #13 (#34 in 2022).

Best Global Culture: #20 (#46 in 2022). Calix moved up 26 spots to rank #20 out of 50 companies in 2023 with the best global culture. As it grows and scales its innovation and workforce, Calix continues to uphold its culture while amplifying the positive impact it has on communities around the world.

Comparably also recognized Calix for its best-in-class sales, engineering, marketing, and HR teams. These awards measure how employees rate their experiences in these critical business areas:

Best Sales Teams: #3 (#21 in 2021). Calix was ranked #3 this year among top sales teams—moving up 18 places from 2021. Calix leadership has grown sales by 400 percent in the past four years to keep up with the expanding broadband industry while maintaining a cohesive, customer-first culture. The sales team at Calix continually evolves their competencies to sell software, cloud solutions, and customer success services that enable BSP customers to transform their businesses and communities.

Best Engineering Teams: #14 (#17 in 2022).

With 110 patents for industry-leading technologies, Calix is relentlessly focused on innovating for its BSP customers. This passion for innovation is one reason Calix attracts top engineering talent and why the company has moved up three spots from last year to achieve a #14 ranking among the best engineering teams. Best Marketing Teams: #15 (Debut). This new ranking is the latest accolade for the Calix marketing team, which is responsible for growing attendance at its industry-leading conference, Calix ConneXions, year over year. This team created the award-winning Calix Market Activation program, which is purpose-built to drive marketing efficiency for even the smallest BSP. The Market Activation program is continually honored by industry peers, most recently receiving recognition from Digiday for its latest series of customizable market activation videos starring A-list comedian Gerry Dee.

Best HR Teams: #16 (Debut). Also a new ranking for Calix, the HR team ranked #16 of 50 companies, reflecting its success in attracting, nurturing, and retaining a superbly talented workforce amidst an extended period of hypergrowth. Last year Calix hired more than 560 employees globally and is now recruiting top talent for more than 200 positions.

“A successful culture starts with purpose and people,” said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix. “Our purpose is to enable even the smallest BSP to simplify their business and excite their subscribers so they can grow value for their members, investors, and community. Every day the Calix team sees the positive impact of that purpose on the lives of those in rural communities as our BSP customers transform education, work, business, and well-being across their regions. It is very rewarding and one of the key reasons new team members are joining Calix. Our 24-year track record of achieving that purpose remains strong because Calix employees are empowered by our ‘better, better, never best’ mindset. Every day, the Calix team decides what type of culture THEY want, and that decision is reflected in how they treat customers, partners, and colleagues. These Comparably awards show one thing: Calix employees choose daily to make this a place where THEY want to push hard, learn, and succeed. I’m proud to be their teammate and proud of what we continue to build together to support the success of our incredible customers.”

Calix continues to expand its work-from-anywhere workforce in 2023. Visit Calix Careers to learn more.

