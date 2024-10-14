Calix Launches SmartMDU, Simplifying Property-Wide Connectivity, Wi-Fi, and Broadband Service Management for Multi-Dwelling Units, Driving Service Provider Profitability

SmartMDU on the Calix Broadband Platform transforms the managed Wi-Fi experience in multi-dwelling units, improving resident experiences, boosting property manager efficiency, and helping service providers expand their residential markets

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CALX #calix–Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) launched SmartMDU™ at Calix ConneXions. The newest managed service, now available on the Calix Broadband Platform, is purpose-built to service multi-dwelling units (MDUs). Calix began trials of SmartMDU earlier this year with customers who serve the MDU market within their footprint. Seamlessly delivering personalized, private experiences for residents and their guests within their individual home units has helped customers like ICS Advanced Technologies (ICS) increase adoption of secure, managed Wi-Fi 10X faster than their previous solutions. With SmartMDU, service providers can now go to market with a revolutionary value proposition for the complex needs of property managers and their residents.





From fiber to Wi-Fi, SmartMDU is the only solution in the market enabling service providers to deliver cost-effective managed Wi-Fi services—once exclusive to luxury high-rise living—to any multi-family apartment building. Delivered by the Calix Platform, it is easy for service providers to deploy, manage, and support. SmartMDU offers flexible managed Wi-Fi options that enhance the in-unit experience, provide Internet of Things (IoT) security features, support property-wide roaming and electric vehicle networks, and allow day-use guest Wi-Fi in common areas. Additionally, Calix customers can adopt SmartMDU in weeks rather than months or years—turning up managed services faster and accelerating time to revenue.

With SmartMDU, delivered by the Calix Platform, service providers can:

Provide incredible residential experiences throughout the complex. With SmartMDU, residents in multi-family housing will benefit from the award-winning features of Calix SmartHome™, like personalized experiences with network protection, content and security controls, and unique guest SSIDs for weekend visitors. Residents can enjoy a rich, personalized experience in their units that extends out to the common areas and throughout the property. At home, every resident has their own dedicated connection that is conveniently managed through the intuitive CommandIQ® mobile app .

Scale to buildings of any size or age and easily adapt to a variety of network connection types. SmartMDU scales from apartment buildings with fewer than 10 units to multi-building complexes with hundreds of units—extending coverage across entire properties to connect dog walks, fitness facilities, and common areas. Delivered on the Calix Platform, SmartMDU can fully support a variety of network connection types, including fiber to the unit and structured Ethernet wiring. It can also repurpose existing copper and coaxial cable to deliver a reliable high-speed connection through partners like Positron Access Solutions.

Streamline operations for service providers and property managers with cloud solutions. With a new, simple, and easy-to-use administrative portal called PropertyWorx, property management and service provider management can increase their efficiency and boost residential experiences. With Calix Cloud®—a key component of the Calix Platform—property managers can leverage custom-built dashboards to easily identify the resident’s unit and building within the property, and the status of IoT devices, streamlining the work of support and operations teams.

Calix customers deploying SmartMDU have access to Calix Success. The Success team offers help with everything from network design and optimization for MDU communities (Success Delivery) to tailored guidance that reduces time to revenue for new service launches (Success Guidance). Customers also benefit from 24/7 support for network and service availability (Success Support) and access to top-tier training and certification (Success Education).

“SmartMDU stands to transform the MDU market, creating safe, secure experiences for both residents and property owners,” said Matt Bueltel, chief executive and financial officer at ICS. “With Calix, we can quickly onboard new residents, leveraging unit-ready Wi-Fi and expelling the old assumption that exceptional experiences are hard to deliver to the 35,000+ units we serve. With an early version of SmartMDU, we achieved 125 percent growth in just a year. Now that SmartMDU has launched, we expect it to further streamline service delivery, sustain our momentum, and drive continued growth.”

“Exceptional subscriber experiences within an MDU require a purpose-built broadband solution,” said Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix. “SmartMDU is designed to simplify access, support, and operations for service providers, allowing them to deliver seamless, secure, and scalable Wi-Fi experiences across any type of property. Streamlining management and integration, the launch of this solution will help any service provider who serves MDUs efficiently grow their business and address the unique requirements of property owners and their residents.”

SmartMDU and SmartHome are part of the Calix SmartLife™ portfolio of purpose-built managed services, enabling service providers to quickly and seamlessly deliver tailored Wi-Fi services for different subscriber segments using the same cloud-enabled broadband platform. The portfolio also includes SmartTown® (community) and SmartBiz™ (small business).

To learn more, Calix ConneXions attendees can check out SmartMDU in the Innovation Showcase at the Wynn in Las Vegas, October 14 and 15.

Discover how SmartMDU can help service providers win multi-family housing in their market.

