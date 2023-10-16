Calix HomeOfficeIQ Is the Latest SmartHome Managed Service To Enable Broadband Providers To Raise the Bar for Subscriber Experiences and Expand Their Markets

Expanding Calix SmartHome residential managed services, HomeOfficeIQ cellular backup for home Wi-Fi networks will be fully integrated for the Calix broadband platform, making it even easier to go to market with differentiated broadband experiences that delight subscribers at home

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, at its annual customer success and innovation conference, broadband platform company Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced new ways for broadband service providers (BSPs) to delight residential subscribers. HomeOfficeIQ™ will enable BSPs to offer their residential subscribers a cellular backup capability for their home network that ensures critical connected devices and services stay online, even if extraordinary circumstances should cause an outage. When packaged with other managed services like cybersecurity, advanced network controls, and connected cameras, HomeOfficeIQ will round out a personalized offer for subscribers who work from home.





In the United States alone, more than 90 million people work remotely, either full- or part-time. To prepare for unexpected Wi-Fi service downtime, subscribers will be able to manage HomeOfficeIQ via the CommandIQ® mobile app. This will enable them to easily prioritize access and devices in the home that support working and studying or address medical needs over less critical activities.

HomeOfficeIQ is the next addition to a robust portfolio of Calix SmartHome™ residential managed services on the Calix platform that hundreds of BSPs already use to deliver exceptional experiences for residential subscribers. Calix began launching SmartHome managed services five years ago and more recently expanded the portfolio to include Arlo Secure connected cameras, Bark social-media monitoring, and Servify Care connected device protection.

Because all SmartHome managed services are fully integrated for the Calix platform, it is incredibly easy for all BSP functions—engineering, operations, support, and marketing—to deploy, promote, manage, and support them. As a result, it takes weeks rather than months or years for BSPs to launch SmartHome managed services to subscribers.

With the power of the platform, BSPs are moving away from a dated “speeds and feeds” mindset and building their brands around differentiated value. By doing so, they secure unbeatable subscriber loyalty and successfully win their markets against even the biggest legacy players. Calix customers of all sizes and in highly competitive markets are achieving exceptional Net Promoter Scores℠, increasing subscriber satisfaction, and rapidly growing average revenue per user (ARPU).

“We put our subscribers first in everything that we do—ensuring their satisfaction is the top priority at Highline,” said Lynn Hall, chief marketing officer at Highline. “We strive to create experiences people rave about and go beyond giving them the fastest speeds. We are addressing our subscribers’ specific lifestyles and needs—whether they’re remote workers, movie buffs, or avid gamers, we’ve got them covered. The ever-increasing capabilities delivered through the Calix broadband platform and SmartHome portfolio of managed services help us ensure we’re exceeding our subscribers’ expectations and staying ahead of the competition.”

To accelerate adoption and streamline go-to-market strategies, the award-winning Calix Customer Success Services team offers multiple enablement programs and flexible learning solutions—including Premier Customer Success and Calix Education Services. By leveraging these critical customer success assets, BSPs have everything they need to transform their business.

“We have enabled Calix customers to stay at the forefront of the residential experience through joint innovation and the power of our unique end-to-end platform,” said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix. “We initially built the wireless back-up capability for our SmartBiz offering as an essential capability for small businesses. During storms or when construction crews cut fiber lines, small business owners must keep key systems running by failing over and back to a hotspot or their mobile device. Given the recent work-from-home paradigm shift, our customers identified that a simplified version of that capability would be a great value-add for the home office user—and that is how we created HomeOfficeIQ.

“As an offering that is fully integrated for our platform, HomeOfficeIQ is available on any GigaSpire® system. This offering is a great example of how Calix works in a successful partnership with our customers. Through the power of the platform and our predictable 91-day cadence of software and cloud updates, we work together to develop the right innovations they can leverage to continuously transform their business and deliver a subscriber experience that gets increasingly better.”

Attendees at ConneXions can visit the SmartHome house in the Innovation Showcase at the Wynn in Las Vegas until October 17.

Learn how SmartHome managed services on the Calix broadband platform give BSPs everything they need to create differentiating residential service offerings that deliver immense subscriber value and grow loyalty.

