Calix Extends SmartTown To Support First Responders, Expanding the Positive Impact Broadband Providers Can Make in Their Communities

Calix announces it will enable broadband service providers to leverage SmartTown, a fully integrated managed service for the Calix broadband platform, to extend their community-wide networks to support first responders, at no incremental cost

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today at Calix ConneXions 2023, broadband platform company Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced it will enable customers to leverage their investment in Calix SmartTown™ to support first responders in their regions—at no incremental cost. Broadband service providers (BSPs) will be able to easily support critical first responder services with the community-wide connectivity enabled by SmartTown. As the trusted innovation partners to the rural and suburban communities they serve across North America, BSPs leveraging the Calix broadband platform are uniquely positioned to simplify the delivery of lifesaving services that ensure vitality and well-being.





Calix also announced SmartTown for Education so BSPs can work with local schools to deliver community-wide connectivity for students and educators. SmartTown for Education will help BSPs close the homework gap and grow workforces of the future by ensuring every student has access to online educational tools and resources. SmartTown for Education will also be available to BSPs at no incremental cost.

“If we can save even one life in our community, that is priceless,” said Scott Hendrix, chief executive officer at Tombigbee Fiber and Tombigbee Electric Power Association. “That is why we have fully invested in a partnership with Calix. With managed services like SmartTown for community-wide Wi-Fi to support students, educators, and first responders and Bark social media monitoring for children and families, we know we are delivering value that will make a real impact. With a partner like Calix that provides continuous innovation and incredible customer success services, we find new ways to grow our business and deliver immense value that transforms our region of Mississippi.”

As a managed service that is fully integrated for the Calix platform, it takes only weeks (rather than months or years) for BSPs to adopt and launch SmartTown, making it incredibly easy for all functions of a broadband business—operations, support, and marketing—to promote, manage, and support it.

“Our customers, whether for-profit or member-owned cooperatives, make it clear that leveraging our unique end-to-end platform to innovate for the betterment of their communities is a top priority,” said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix. “SmartTown started with Brad Moline, the CEO of ALLO Communications, calling me to share how he thought we could bridge the digital divide for students by leveraging our platform to provide ubiquitous Wi-Fi across the community. This has expanded to coverage for events and parks, roaming for subscribers, and now—thanks to a conversation with Scott Hendrix, the CEO of Tombigbee—we are expanding these capabilities to enable first responders to roam in areas where cellular coverage is spotty. With these latest advancements to SmartTown, any BSP can take giant steps higher for their communities and deliver value that no competitor can match.”

ConneXions 2023 attendees can check out SmartTown Park and SmartTown School at the Innovation Showcase at the Wynn in Las Vegas until October 17.

