Calix Expands Broadband Providers’ Ability to Automate and Streamline Wi-Fi System Installations for Subscribers

Calix announces new ways for subscribers to upgrade and install Calix Wi-Fi systems, accelerating delivery and increasing adoption of revenue-generating managed services while driving higher subscriber satisfaction

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Broadband platform company Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced flexible installation options for broadband service providers (BSPs) to make available to their subscribers. These will further streamline and accelerate the rollout of Calix Wi-Fi systems and its expanding portfolio of managed services. This expanded range of installation options will enable subscribers to take control of their experience with “do it yourself” installation, upgrade remotely via customer support with assisted self-installation, or through a visit from a field technician using the new Calix Field Service App. As a result, BSPs will accelerate time-to-revenue, tap upsell opportunities, reduce truck rolls, and delight subscribers with a seamless installation experience.





Calix customers will soon be able to offer subscribers three installation options:

“Do it yourself” installation by the subscriber. With upcoming updates to the Calix broadband platform, BSPs will be able to make Calix GigaSpire ® BLAST and Calix GigaPro™ systems available so subscribers can install them on their own and immediately take advantage of any managed services they prefer. Calix customers using self-installation options have connected up to 95 percent of new subscribers remotely to dramatically reduce truck rolls and contribute to higher Net Promoter Scores℠.

With upcoming updates to the Calix broadband platform, BSPs will be able to make Calix GigaSpire BLAST and Calix GigaPro™ systems available so subscribers can install them on their own and immediately take advantage of any managed services they prefer. Calix customers using self-installation options have connected up to 95 percent of new subscribers remotely to dramatically reduce truck rolls and contribute to higher Net Promoter Scores℠. Assisted self-installation. Earlier this year, Calix launched a program enabling BSPs to install new GigaSpire BLAST systems and to seamlessly enable GigaCenter to GigaSpire BLAST upgrades. This assisted option pairs the independence of self-installation with the support of their customer service representative to quickly get subscribers connected.

Earlier this year, Calix launched a program enabling BSPs to install new GigaSpire BLAST systems and to seamlessly enable GigaCenter to GigaSpire BLAST upgrades. This assisted option pairs the independence of self-installation with the support of their customer service representative to quickly get subscribers connected. A visit from a field technician who will be enabled with the new Calix Field Service App. To optimize visits that field technicians routinely conduct to assist subscribers with installations and activate their services, Calix will introduce the Field Service App. Powered by Calix Cloud ®, the app provides an on-site “mini operations center,” enabling field technicians to address any issues, provide recommendations, and upsell relevant products and services.

“At Alliance Communications, we’re committed to ensuring our subscribers can take advantage of the latest Wi-Fi technology from Calix to enhance their broadband experience, and soon we won’t always have to roll a truck to perform an upgrade,” said Andy Hulscher, chief operating officer at Alliance Communications. “The ability to provide our subscribers with a range of installation options means they can take ownership of their equipment upgrades, while we can drive OPEX savings and empower our field technicians to focus on other revenue-generating opportunities.”

“As a longstanding Calix customer, we see how the Calix broadband platform helps us deliver value and drive subscriber satisfaction and loyalty,” said John Ketelhut, Internet Operations Manager at Arvig Enterprises. “By introducing faster, simpler, and more cost-effective ways to upgrade subscribers to the very latest GigaSpire BLAST systems—including offering the convenience of DIY installations—we expect to take our Net Promoter Scores to the next level.”

“Our mission is to help BSPs of all sizes differentiate and innovate to take giant steps higher—which includes developing new ways to migrate subscribers to the latest Wi-Fi systems ahead of the competition and expand into new markets,” said John Durocher, chief customer officer at Calix. “By providing multiple ways to facilitate new installations and upgrades—including the convenience and efficiency of self-installation—BSPs can accelerate the adoption of Calix Wi-Fi systems and fully embrace a managed services business model. These new systems will also provide BSPs with deep insights into the subscriber experience, helping them develop new revenue streams and launch new service offerings.”

ConneXions attendees can check out Calix Wi-Fi systems in the Innovation Showcase at the Wynn in Las Vegas until October 17.

Learn more about Calix Wi-Fi systems and new installation options.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)— Broadband service providers of all sizes leverage the Calix platform and teams to simplify their business and excite their subscribers to grow the value of their business and for their communities for generations. The democratizing power of the platform and portfolio of managed services enables them to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix’s trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/pages/trademarks.html. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Net Promoter®, NPS®, NPS Prism®, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld. Net Promoter Score℠ and Net Promoter System℠ are service marks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.

Contacts

Press Inquiries:

Alison Crisci



919-353-4323



alison.crisci@calix.com

Investor Inquiries:

Jim Fanucchi



investorrelations@calix.com