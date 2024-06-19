Calix Dominates With Year-Over-Year Global Acclaim by Enabling Broadband Providers To Achieve Go-to-Market Excellence and 90+ Net Promoter Scores

Calix gains consistent acclaim inside and outside the industry—recently awarded “Marketing Disruptor of the Year,” “Marketing Campaign of the Year,” “Best Use of Data to Drive Brand Strategy,” “Best Cloud Platform,” and more—as customers large and small differentiate to win residential, community, and business markets with the Calix Broadband Platform and unique go-to-market programs

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that the success of its customers has earned the company a host of Stevie® Awards from the 2024 American Business Awards®. This latest recognition underscores the growing acclaim Calix continues to receive—from inside and outside the industry—for enabling broadband service providers (BSPs) of all sizes to differentiate and win. Over the past two years, TMC, Digiday, and more have recognized the cloud capabilities of the Calix Broadband Platform and a host of unique go-to-market programs: Customer Success Services, Market Activation, and Business Insights Services. Notably, the international Broadband Multimedia Marketing Association (BMMA) has recognized Calix seven years in a row. These honors demonstrate the significant impact Calix continues to make in enabling BSPs large and small like CL Tel, Connexin, DirectLink, Highline, Hyak, Jade Communications, Panhandle Telephone Cooperative (PTCI), SCTelcom, Tombigbee Fiber, and Cablelynx Broadband to build sophisticated go-to-market engines around differentiated offers that can grow revenue and yield industry-leading 90+ Net Promoter Scores℠ (NPS®).





Calix has a unique portfolio to enable this go-to-market success, starting with Calix Engagement Cloud on its platform. BSPs use Engagement Cloud as their marketing insights engine, leveraging data-driven insights to target differentiated SmartLife™ managed services to the right subscribers at the right time. Integrations with Mailchimp, HubSpot, and leading social platforms further enable BSPs to accelerate time to revenue. With a tailored package strategy and Engagement Cloud insights, Highline boosted average revenue per user (ARPU) by 15 percent and achieved a 95 percent customer satisfaction score (CSAT) across six U.S. states in just six months. PTCI’s data-driven campaign in Oklahoma led to a 75 percent upgrade rate. In the U.K., Connexin’s residential bundles with SmartHome™ managed services saw an 80 percent increase in take rates, leading to an incredible 50 percent boost in ARPU.

“We are proud to share these accolades with Calix,” said Lynn Hall, chief marketing officer at Highline. “With cloud insights on the Calix Platform and extensive managed services, we’re able to design packages that speak to subscribers’ exact needs. We don’t sell speeds. We sell value. With our Calix partnership, we will continue to deliver differentiated offerings that improve subscribers’ daily lives.”

Calix significantly invests in award-winning programs like Customer Success Services, Market Activation, and Business Insights Services to help customers put insights from Engagement Cloud into market. These programs enable Calix customers to maximize their investment in the Calix Platform and achieve greater business outcomes.

Awards for the Calix Platform and programs include:

“We are incredibly proud of the widespread recognition Calix continues to receive, even beyond our own industry,” said Matt Collins, chief commercial operations officer at Calix. “This cumulative success is a testament to the hundreds of customers who are leveraging our unique broadband platform, managed services, and go-to-market programs to differentiate and win residential, community, and business markets. Instead of selling speeds and feeds, these BSPs are transforming their go-to-market with differentiated offerings, delivering value that speaks to exactly what their subscribers want and need. The results are revolutionary business outcomes. Look at Connexin growing ARPU by 50 percent and Tombigbee Fiber’s NPS above 90. That is the power of what our platform and programs can do for broadband businesses of any size. Our teams will continue to support the success of our customers as they transform society, one community at a time.”

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix is a cloud and appliance-based platform and managed services company. Broadband service providers leverage the Calix Broadband Platform, cloud, and managed services to simplify operations, engagement, and service; innovate for their consumer, business, and municipal subscribers; and grow their business and the communities they serve.

Our end-to-end platform and managed services democratize the use of data, enabling our customers of any size to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

