Calix Delivers Industry’s Only Integrated, High-Density Service Aggregation Portfolio So Broadband Providers Can Serve Highly Populated Regions and New Markets

As broadband providers seek to scale regional networks, Calix launches the high-capacity ASM5001, offering an unparalleled integrated solution for Layer 3 service delivery, subscriber management, and high-density OLT aggregation so customers can serve high-growth, dense service areas where planned communities and MDUs are prevalent

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today launched the ASM5001 as the latest addition to its service aggregation portfolio for Intelligent Access on the Calix Broadband Platform. This launch delivers the industry’s first software-defined broadband system, merging Layer 3 service delivery, subscriber management, 100GE aggregation, and high-density optical line terminal (OLT) nodal management. This combination provides the capacity to aggregate service traffic while easily supporting network expansion—particularly for dense urban and suburban areas, including those featuring planned communities and multi-dwelling units (MDUs)—to drive and sustain long-term business growth across multiple markets. Given the recent 15 percent jump in new MDU housing in densely populated areas, service providers can enter this market while enhancing service delivery.





Each innovation delivered by the ASM5001 complements the ASM3001 from Calix, which cost-effectively distributes 10GE service aggregation to the edge of the network. Together, these aggregation solutions further enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to simplify their business as they grow by consolidating network functions and moving service aggregation closer to the subscriber.

The expanding ASM portfolio enables BSPs to meet network needs, today and well into the future—extending flexible and efficient Layer 3 service networks from the data center to the most distant service locations and aggregation points in their broadband network. The ASM5001 is:

Easy to deploy and streamlines delivery of managed services to expand to new markets. As a modular data center solution, it offers BSPs up to 4X more capacity, supporting 100GE-to-400GE aggregation, Layer 3 services, and subscriber management. By optimizing broadband service delivery, BSPs can streamline the deployment of Calix SmartLife™ managed services to residential subscribers (SmartHome™), small businesses ( SmartBiz™), and entire communities (SmartTown™). Service providers that adopt the ASM5001 will be more easily positioned to serve MDUs with the forthcoming SmartMDU™ solution from Calix.

Consolidating network functions with simplified workflows and automation improves operational efficiency and reduces cost. It also uniquely integrates management and aggregation for high-density 10 Gbps and future 50 Gbps passive optical networks (PON). Ideal for running simplified, sustainable networks thanks to consolidation and elimination of hardware. By eliminating separate OLTs, broadband network gateway (BNG) systems, and aggregation routers, the ASM5001 greatly reduces operating expenses and power consumption. This allows BSPs to expand to new markets quickly and cost-effectively.

The ASM5001 can serve as an aggregator for the ASM3001, which similarly simplifies broadband networks through consolidation and moving network functions closer to the subscriber. Easily leveraged for less densely populated areas, the ASM3001 supports 10GE-to-100GE service aggregation and streamlines subscriber management. The results are reduced latency and improved reliability that enhance the subscriber experience.

“The ASM portfolio offers an integrated solution that gives us the opportunity to easily grow and scale into new markets,” said Ethan Webinger, chief operating officer at AcenTek. “The addition of the ASM5001 will increase our capacity for high-density Layer 3 aggregation applications and improve our ability to deliver the services our business subscribers need for their enterprises. It also complements the critical role the ASM3001 plays for aggregating subscriber managed services and integrates seamlessly with our existing Intelligent Access network. Innovations like this and a focus on helping us succeed for our community are a fundamental reason we partner with Calix.”

“Calix has invested more than $1.2 billion and 13 years to develop the industry’s singular Broadband Platform, including a robust service aggregation and subscriber management portfolio,” said Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix. “The ASM5001 reinforces our commitment to innovation by further consolidating network functions that drive even greater automation and operational efficiency. As demand for bandwidth increases year-over-year, this portfolio enables BSPs to cost-effectively deliver differentiating managed services across highly populated urban and suburban environments.”

