Calix Debuts on Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List for 2023

For consistent and significant growth in revenue, profits, and stock return over three years, Calix earns recognition on the Fortune list of “100 Fastest-Growing Companies” for 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc.(NYSE: CALX) made its debut on Fortune’s 38th annual “100 Fastest-Growing Companies” list for 2023, ranking 82nd based on growth in revenue, profits, and stock returns. All companies named to the list have delivered an average annual return of 42 percent to their shareholders and outperformed the S&P 500’s annual return of 15 percent over a three-year period through June 2023. Each of the fastest-growing companies reflects steady and continuous growth over multiple years, indicative of leadership and expertise for their respective industries. Calix joins the list alongside technology leaders such as Tesla and Nvidia.





Calix was founded in the United States 24 years ago by the current board chairman, Carl Russo, with an initial strategic focus on serving rural American broadband service providers (BSPs). This conscious strategy has ensured that the company builds products to reflect the innovation in rural America that Russo admires while enabling Calix to transform the service provider industry as he did previously with Cerent, which was sold to Cisco for $6.9 billion in 1999.

“By starting the company focused on the needs of rural America, Calix has avoided the pitfalls and myopia that are common when start-ups build for a single large customer,” said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix. “The Calix broadband platform was built to serve the market and BSPs of all sizes. The platform serves Verizon, who sole-sourced their next-generation network to Calix—which will address the needs of tens of millions of subscribers with operational savings as high as 80 percent a month—while also enabling the success of much smaller BSPs. A great example is Cumberland Connect, in Clarksville, Tennessee, who is leveraging the platform to transform their business for tens of thousands of subscribers, to grow the communities they serve by delivering exceptional experiences, as evidenced by their incredible Net Promoter Score℠ (NPS®) of +90.”

Twelve years ago, Russo set Calix on a disruptive path to transform from a network hardware company into a software and cloud platform company. “Russo foresaw the disruption that is currently engulfing the broadband industry,” said Weening. “Today, legacy network operators measure success by homes passed and use broadband speed as their go-to-market strategy. That is not a winning playbook. Calix-partnered BSPs are leveraging our $1.2 billion, 12-year investment in our platform and growing portfolio of managed services to disrupt the market through a new business model that is winning. We call this the ‘Transform Your Community’ playbook.”

BSPs are leveraging the Calix broadband platform and “Transform Your Community” playbook to:

The Calix transformation to a platform company was completed in 2022, solidly placing the company in a unique position to enable BSPs of all sizes to disrupt legacy network operators and transform the communities they serve at an opportune time. In the coming years, the U.S. government will provide more than $60 billion in funding to transform rural America with broadband connectivity. This funding is designated to drive growth for exactly the kind of rural and regional businesses that Calix has partnered with for decades.

The power of the Calix broadband platform and managed services model has been evidenced in the company’s ongoing fiscal results. In Q3 2023, Calix delivered record revenue (the 10th consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth) and record GAAP gross margin (highlighted by the fifth consecutive quarter of sequential gross margin expansion), and beat earnings per share (EPS) expectations.

Of note, with the revenue guidance included in its October 23, 2023, stockholder letter, Calix is on track to organically grow annual revenue past $1 billion in fiscal 2023, a milestone that only 1 in 400 companies achieve.

“I decided to leave Salesforce and join Calix seven years ago—halfway through its transformation from a hardware company to a platform company—based on the customer-centric, purpose-driven culture and Carl’s vision of the broadband industry’s inevitable disruption,” said Weening. “Legacy network operators who believe in the homes passed goal and that a fast broadband speed will win are failing as they come up against Calix platform-enabled BSPs who are changing the game—the essence of a disruption. These BSPs are leveraging our platform to serve their entire community—residential, business, education, and local government—and deliver results that have never been seen in the broadband industry before. Those results include incredibly high NPS scores of 80 and 91, which are typical for Calix customers but uncommon industrywide, where such scores are usually in the single or negative digits; homes and businesses connected by percentages of 50, 60, or even 70; and repeatable margin growth and record cash flow. The Calix broadband platform and managed services model works by enabling the Calix ‘Transform Your Community’ playbook that we have developed in partnership with our innovative BSP customers. We are proud that we are living our purpose—making these BSPs and the communities they serve wildly successful. Best of all, we are just getting started.”

Calix was recently named one of the Top 10 Businesses in America (innovation category) by the CEO Forum Group. To understand the Calix journey to this point, read the interview with Michael Weening in CEO Forum Magazine.

