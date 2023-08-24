Calix ConneXions 2023 Announces Incredible Leadership Lineup for Broadband Executives, Featuring Stephen M.R. Covey, Daniel Pink, and Michael D. Watkins

At Calix ConneXions, broadband general managers and CEOs will have unprecedented access to three of the business world’s foremost leadership experts—Stephen M. R. Covey, Daniel Pink, and Michael D. Watkins—with a series of keynotes, workshops, and informal engagements designed to support their evolution as they drive successful business transformations

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced today that three of the world’s leading visionaries on leadership and business transformation—Stephen M. R. Covey, Daniel Pink, and Michael D. Watkins—will share their insights with broadband leaders at Calix ConneXions 2023. General managers and CEOs in attendance will engage with and gather best practices from these experts at keynotes, breakout sessions, meet-and-greets, informal coffee breaks, and intimate luncheons.





Access to these experts is part of the general manager (GM) track at ConneXions—programming that supports broadband service provider (BSP) leaders as they transform their businesses, expand into new markets, and grow value for their communities. Public stimulus funding totaling more than $70 billion will be available for broadband projects in rural areas over the next several years, raising the stakes for regional BSPs as they look to compete—and win—against larger players.

Each speaker will coach leaders on how to prevail in a highly competitive industry being transformed by new technologies, services, and funding opportunities:

Stephen M. R. Covey, an expert advisor on trust, leadership, ethics, and high performance, will deliver a keynote address revealing the number-one factor that creates a successful leader: the speed at which trust is established with customers and employees. Covey is the New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling author of “The Speed of Trust: The One Thing That Changes Everything.” Among his many accomplishments, he led the Covey Leadership Center to become the largest leadership development company in the world during his tenure as CEO.

Daniel Pink, author of seven New York Times bestselling books, returns to ConneXions following last year’s inspiring keynote on “Leading with Purpose,” where he examined broadband’s role as an engine for innovation and purposeful change. Pink will use his 2023 keynote, “Moving Forward With Perfect Timing,” to outline the science of perfect timing and explore how leaders can use it to make smarter business decisions.

Michael D. Watkins is a professor of leadership and organizational change at Switzerland’s International Institute for Management Development (IMD). At ConneXions, Watkins will lead a 90-Day Business Accelerator Workshop, revealing the secrets to successfully adapting to new roles and managing change in today’s dynamic workplace. He is the bestselling author of “The First 90 Days: Proven Strategies for Getting Up to Speed Faster and Smarter.” The book, which has sold more than 1.5 million copies worldwide, is the most trusted guide for leaders transitioning to new positions.

Now in its 18th year, ConneXions is the broadband industry’s leading customer success and innovation conference. ConneXions 2023 will take place from October 14 to 17 at the Wynn Las Vegas. Leading with the theme “Giant Steps Higher,” the event will bring together industry leaders and innovators, representing decades of accumulated broadband wisdom and experience. ConneXions provides general managers with a unique opportunity to network with these renowned industry visionaries and their peers during exclusive programming tailored for broadband leaders.

“Calix is partnering with BSPs to transform and disrupt the broadband industry through the power of our unique broadband platform and managed services business model,” said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix. “At ConneXions 2023, we will announce significant expansions of the platform’s capabilities that will open transformational opportunities for BSPs. We’re excited to support our customers’ expansion into new markets and enable them to disrupt the legacy broadband providers. To maximize the potential for their members, investors, and the communities they serve, BSP leaders will lead change across their organization, and we are proud to partner with them every step of the way.”

“The GM track at ConneXions will highlight how broadband leaders can shape this transformation. All three special guest speakers provide GMs with a unique opportunity to ‘learn from the masters’ as they transform. I am thrilled that Stephen, Daniel, and Michael—three of the world’s most renowned leadership experts—will help us speed this once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

Register for ConneXions 2023.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Broadband service providers of all sizes leverage the Calix platform and teams to simplify their business and excite their subscribers to grow the value of their business and for their communities for generations. The democratizing power of the platform and portfolio of managed services enables them to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix’s trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/pages/trademarks.html. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Press Inquiries:

Alison Crisci



919-353-4323



alison.crisci@calix.com

Investor Inquiries:

Jim Fanucchi



investorrelations@calix.com