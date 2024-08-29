Calix Broadband Platform Enables Service Providers to Seamlessly Deploy Wi-Fi 7 for Even More Powerful Home, Business, and Community Experiences

Calix pushes the power of its Broadband Platform to new heights, launching performance-boosting Wi-Fi 7 systems so service providers can further differentiate their deployment of secure SmartLife managed services to residential, business, and community subscribers

Wi-Fi 7 can deliver significant throughput increases due to increased transmit efficiency and wider channels available in the 6 GHz spectrum band. Wi-Fi 7 can deliver peak physical rates of 46 Gbps, a 4X increase over Wi-Fi 6E. BSPs using GigaSpire 7 systems can continue evolving differentiated, secure experiences for residential, business, and community markets—now with the increased speed, reduced latency, and greater capacity that Wi-Fi 7 provides.

With the Calix Platform and the latest Wi-Fi innovations for Unlimited Subscriber systems, BSPs worldwide can deliver transformative experiences across multiple markets, including:

Unparalleled residential Wi-Fi for single-family homes. Many BSPs already leverage Calix SmartHome™ to deliver secure and reliable value-based offerings to homes. With Wi-Fi 7 systems now available, BSPs can further enhance these indoor experiences, seamlessly delivering wireless gaming, uninterrupted video conferencing, and buffer-free 8K streaming.

For BSPs offering Calix SmartBiz™, Wi-Fi 7 will enable even more security and performance for business owners, thanks to wired speeds on wireless connections. The innovations yield even faster transaction times for digital payments and seamless operations. Lower interference in multi-dwelling units (MDUs) and high-density neighborhoods. Wi-Fi 7 systems greatly reduce interference through the use of 6 GHz spectrum, improving SmartHome performance in Wi-Fi congested environments like multi-family housing. Additionally, the multi-functional form factor and dual-purpose stand of the GigaSpire 7 systems simplify and accelerate deployment, paving the way for even more successful implementation of Calix SmartMDU™.

Calix will continue to grow its Wi-Fi 7 systems portfolio in 2025, giving BSPs more ways to easily deliver standout subscriber experiences with SmartLife managed services.

“Partnering with Calix has allowed us to stay at the forefront of broadband innovation,” said John Scott, chief executive officer at Bulloch Solutions. “As early adopters of Wi-Fi 6 and 6E systems on the Calix Platform, we outmatched our competitors with enhanced performance and exceptional experiences. We even created an interactive SmartHome display at our corporate offices to demonstrate the whole-home experience and invited our community to reimagine their homes and daily lives with this technology. With Wi-Fi 7, we can further differentiate the services and multi-gig packages our subscribers love with secure broadband experiences at home, work, and throughout our community.”

The award-winning Calix Success organization offers comprehensive guidance and support as BSPs develop Wi-Fi 7 transition plans and begin deployments of GigaSpire 7 systems and SmartLife solutions. Additional enablement tools and assets from Calix also help BSPs streamline their go-to-market strategies with value-based offers to immediately deliver multi-gig experiences to their subscribers.

“The true benefit of implementing Wi-Fi 7 systems—or any system on the Calix Platform—is the ability to deploy them immediately without having to worry about a long implementation process,” said Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix. “The new systems just work. This saves time and money and allows BSPs to differentiate quickly by offering secure, multi-gig services for any subscriber, whether that is the person working from home, the condo owner who has 30+ connected devices, the restaurant owner ensuring reliable Wi-Fi for every guest, organizers of a gaming expo, or the plant manager using predictive maintenance to increase production uptime. When Calix introduces the broader Wi-Fi 7 portfolio in 2025, service providers can continue to build and grow their networks, setting up their businesses for long-term success.”

Discover the difference Wi-Fi 7 systems on the Calix Platform will make for subscribers.

