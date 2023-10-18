Calix Awards Innovative Partners Enabling Broadband Providers To Transform Their Businesses, Drive Growth, and Create Greater Value For Their Communities

At ConneXions 2023, Calix honors exceptional companies among its growing partner ecosystem for helping broadband service providers innovate their network and services, simplify their business, enhance subscriber experiences, and leverage impactful managed services to grow value for their communities

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, broadband platform company Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) awarded its partner community at ConneXions 2023, presenting its recipients with six 2023 Partner Innovations Awards. The Calix Partner Innovations Awards are distributed annually to acknowledge transformative companies contributing to and making an impact on broadband service providers (BSPs) throughout the year.





Calix has over 200 trusted partners in its community, spanning the channel and solution partner segments, strategic alliances, and network suppliers and manufacturers. This diverse ecosystem of Calix partners enables Calix customers to deliver exceptional broadband experiences for education, telehealth, remote work, and business support. The awards recognize excellence in transformation, innovation, subscriber experience, and overall business impact on shared customers between Calix and partners. Honorees display the vision, dedication, and execution needed to champion BSPs within the broadband industry.

The winners of the 2023 Partner Innovations Awards are:

Partner of the Year Award: Innovative Systems

Recognizes outstanding successes in overall business performance, innovation, and impact on shared customers. Innovative Systems offers a billing and subscriber management platform for regional broadband providers. They replace disjointed solutions with true enterprise software across billing, provisioning, financials, and mapping. Leveraging automation and a self-led subscriber solution, they help BSPs create a seamless experience for subscribers.

Partner Innovation Award: GLDS

Recognizes visionary commitment to delivering innovative solutions and changing the relationship between BSPs and their subscribers. GLDS continues to help shared customers create exceptional subscriber experiences by improving outage management solutions and providing “customer experience-first” call avoidance technologies.

Partner Market Impact Award: Conexon

Recognizes outstanding business performance and excellence in driving sales and delivery of Calix innovations. Conexon’s tremendous impact on rural America as a broadband industry innovator has helped transform lives and communities. Calix partner co-ops have realized increased take rates, with more subscribers choosing higher tiers of service, because of Conexon’s ability to deliver a superior customer experience to members.

Partner Community Impact Award: Bark

Recognizes accomplishments that had a positive social impact on customers and the industry. Bark’s AI-powered social media monitoring technologies enable Calix customers to help protect kids online. Calix customers empower parents and guardians to prevent cyberbullying and other online dangers with Bark’s advanced parental controls and monitoring software, along with extensive community resources and education.

Market Activation Partner Award: Pinnacle Marketing Group

Recognizes innovative support, services, and marketing campaigns to accelerate and expand BSPs’ go-to-market activities and excite their subscribers.​ Pinnacle Marketing Group provides outstanding marketing strategy, long-term planning, design services, and faster go-to-market solutions to shared customers, driving growth and retaining subscribers for BSPs.

Partner Training Achievement Award: NRTC

Recognizes success in setting and achieving training goals, sharing achievements and feedback, and thereby elevating company performance and capability. Continuing education is at the heart of every good partnership. The NRTC exemplifies this belief with ongoing training and broadband certifications to deliver more meaningful results for its members.

“Our partner community plays an integral role in helping BSPs transform how businesses and communities grow and leverage broadband at a local level,” said Matt Collins, chief commercial operations officer at Calix. “At Calix, we often talk about the power of our end-to-end cloud and software platform. These capabilities would not be possible without the significant value that our partners add. With their innovation, we are able to help Calix customers plan, build, and launch new businesses and adopt new capabilities. We look forward to continuing these strong partnerships with our award-winning partners that enable customers to grow their value for their communities.”

Visit Calix Partner Innovations Awards to discover more about Calix’s innovative partners and how they support broadband service providers.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Broadband service providers of all sizes leverage the Calix platform and teams to simplify their business and excite their subscribers to grow the value of their business and for their communities for generations. The democratizing power of the platform and portfolio of managed services enables them to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix’s trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/pages/trademarks.html. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Press Inquiries:

Zach Burger



669-369-1991



zach.burger@calix.com

Investor Inquiries:

Jim Fanucchi



investorrelations@calix.com