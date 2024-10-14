Calix Announces ManagedBiz To Address Complex Business Use Cases Requiring Secure Connectivity, Management, and Analytics

Addressing the increasing demand for an integrated security and connectivity solution, Calix announces ManagedBiz so broadband and managed service providers can lead their markets with advanced security for universities, healthcare facilities, regional banks, entertainment venues, government institutions, and more

ManagedBiz is an evolution of the Calix Platform that will simplify how BSPs and MSPs manage the complex networks and evolving needs of mid-sized businesses. It will allow BSPs and MSPs to simplify network management for universities, healthcare facilities, regional banks, entertainment venues, and government institutions. Unlike other solutions that overwhelm IT teams with disconnected products, ManagedBiz will integrate cloud software, appliances, and analytics—helping IT managers tackle today’s challenges more effectively.

The world’s growing interconnectedness brings increasingly complex cyber threats from both inside and outside organizations. Secure connectivity has become a critical requirement for businesses as they transition to cloud applications for all aspects of their business operations. Cyber risks no longer stem from a single source—threats now target people and content across a vast digital landscape. Hybrid workforces further complicate security, with 91 percent of employees connecting through multiple networks. Traditional security solutions, built for a simpler time, are ill-equipped to meet today’s challenges.

ManagedBiz on the Calix Platform will enable BSPs and MSPs to tackle these risks with the ability to:

Securely connect people and systems to multiple locations and cloud applications. ManagedBiz will enable BSPs and MSPs to securely connect people and their devices to critical business applications from any location. Calix customers will be able to support complex multi-location businesses while accommodating employees who travel and work remotely.

ManagedBiz will enable BSPs and MSPs to securely connect people and their devices to critical business applications from any location. Calix customers will be able to support complex multi-location businesses while accommodating employees who travel and work remotely. Meet the advanced security needs of complex mid-sized businesses. ManagedBiz appliances will provide the advanced security and access control needed to ensure communication privacy and protect intellectual property. Leveraging the latest innovations in behavior-based cybersecurity and threat detection, ManagedBiz will go beyond the capabilities of traditional next-generation firewall technology.

ManagedBiz appliances will provide the advanced security and access control needed to ensure communication privacy and protect intellectual property. Leveraging the latest innovations in behavior-based cybersecurity and threat detection, ManagedBiz will go beyond the capabilities of traditional next-generation firewall technology. Easily manage multiple business networks with Calix Cloud. ManagedBiz will streamline remote administration for BSPs and MSPs managing communication services across multiple distributed customers. As the responsibilities of IT leaders grow more complex, ManagedBiz will simplify their daily operations by offering easier network management. ManagedBiz will enable effortless remote monitoring and control of complex infrastructures, along with advanced security analytics to trace and identify potential risks.

ManagedBiz complements the award-winning small business solution, Calix SmartBiz™. Together, they provide BSPs with the ability to address business opportunities from the very small to large scale, utilizing the singular Calix Platform.

“We’ve seen significant growth in recent years, launching new services, testing new technologies, and expanding into new markets,” said Brad Moline, president and chief executive officer at ALLO Communications. “Our partnership with Calix has been crucial in driving this innovation, providing solutions that align with our needs and feedback. Cybersecurity is a priority for us and our customers. ManagedBiz will expand our current technology offerings, enabling us to meet the critical cybersecurity, processing, and connectivity needs of mid-size businesses, city governments, school districts, Fortune 500 companies, and regional banks within our footprint. With support from Calix, we’re excited to expand our reach to better connect and protect these businesses and evolve our MSP capabilities.”

“Mid-sized businesses have increasingly become targets for cyberattacks,” said Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix. “As the world grows more complex, mid-sized businesses and their IT teams face rising challenges managing their intricate networks. ManagedBiz is the next evolution of the Calix Platform, designed to simplify this complexity. Current solutions, with their disconnected hardware and enterprise boxes, simply can’t keep up. These attacks can severely disrupt operations, costing an estimated $2,700 per full-time employee annually. Rather than offering disconnected point solutions, Calix Platform capabilities will expand to empower BSPs and MSPs to better support IT managers and address the broader challenges they face.”

Learn how BSPs and MSPs can grow their business market with the Calix Broadband Platform.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix is a platform, cloud, and managed services company. Broadband service providers leverage Calix’s broadband platform, cloud, and managed services to simplify their operations, subscriber engagement, and services; innovate for their consumer, business, and municipal subscribers; and grow their value for members, investors, and the communities they serve.

Our end-to-end platform and managed services democratize the use of data—enabling our customers of any size to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix’s trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/legal/trademarks.html. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

