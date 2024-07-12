Calix Announces BEAD-Compliant Broadband Platform Offerings So Any Service Provider Can Deliver Differentiated Subscriber Experiences to Rural America

Building on the success of a 5-year Funding Consult Program that, in partnership with dozens of expert partners like Ready.net, has led 500+ consultations to help broadband providers secure $2 billion in funding, Calix announces BEAD-compliant offerings for its business-transforming platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announces its portfolio of fully compliant Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) solutions. This extensive portfolio of compliant systems on the Calix Broadband Platform ensures broadband service providers (BSPs) can act quickly to retain their share of the upcoming $42.45 billion in federal funding. The Calix Funding Consult Program helps broadband providers secure and maintain funding allocations by simplifying the application and reporting processes required by federal and state funding programs. Calix has worked with nearly 74 percent of all federally funded BSPs in the United States to help ensure compliance. Since its inception five years ago, the Calix Funding Consult Program—which incorporates over two dozen partnerships with experts like Ready.net—has helped BSPs secure more than $2 billion in federal funding and conduct over 2 billion FCC performance tests.





The BEAD program represents the largest single funding initiative in U.S. broadband history. The cloud-and-software-enabled Calix Platform and BEAD-compliant systems enable BSPs to build scalable, resilient, and secure networks at the lowest possible operating expenses (OPEX) that meet BEAD’s critical testing and performance validation requirements. The Calix Platform—including Intelligent Access™, Unlimited Subscriber, and Calix Cloud®—fully equips BSPs to deliver differentiated broadband experiences to residential, community, and business markets. With Calix innovation and support throughout the funding journey, BSPs can easily transform from speed into experience providers, meet evolving subscriber needs, and invest to grow their communities.

For BSPs that want to secure funding to grow value for themselves and their communities, Calix enables them with:

The ability to mix and match BEAD-compliant systems to meet various network deployment requirements. The award-winning AXOS® E9-2 (controlled environments), E7-2 (remote cabinets), and E3-2 (pole mounted) Intelligent Access systems are flexible and scalable so BSPs can deploy in any location—from the most remote areas to suburban sprawl. Plus, the Calix Access Service Manager (ASM) portfolio simplifies aggregation and subscriber management so BSPs can optimize their networks, enabling scalable growth across residential, community, and business markets.

BEAD-compliant Calix premises systems offer BSPs flexible deployment options. The compliant GigaSpire® and GigaPoint® systems from Calix support growth across single-family homes and multi-dwelling units (MDUs) within their network footprint. Leveraging the cloud-and-software-enabled platform and BEAD-compliant premises systems, BSPs can quickly access performance testing insights to accurately diagnose and address subscriber issues.

Comprehensive funding programs, supported by two dozen partnerships, to navigate funding, network deployment, and service launches. In addition to funding support from Calix and a deep bench of expert partners—including Ready.net, customers can access award-winning Calix Success for planning, deploying, and meeting BEAD program milestones. Professional Services offer ongoing guidance and performance analysis, while Education Services provide flexible training for network deployment, configuration, and maintenance. The Customer Success Smart Start for Managed Services program helps BSPs develop a managed services launch playbook.

The vast portfolio of Calix systems includes U.S.-assembled components to meet requirements for BEAD and Build America, Buy America (BABA). Hardware from manufacturing partners in Michigan (Jabil Inc.) and New Jersey (Hisense Broadband) contribute to seamless BEAD applications for Calix customers. Calix will also follow all guidance from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), as that guidance is issued, to ensure all U.S.-manufactured systems meet BEAD waiver specifications and compliance.

“For 25 years, Calix has remained committed to enabling the success of rural America,” said Jerry Cederlund, senior vice president of supply chain operations at Calix. “Today, we are proud to extend that legacy by building broadband systems that meet the highest standards of quality and security for our providers who benefit from U.S. government programs like BEAD. We will continue to support providers leveraging these critical government programs as they offer unique, value-added broadband experiences for their communities. Backed by our business-transforming broadband platform, our customers can continue to trust Calix to help them build efficient businesses, grow exceptional brands, and transform lives for the better.”

Explore Calix BEAD-compliant solutions and speak to an expert from the Calix Funding Consult Program to advance your funding application.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix is a cloud and appliance-based platform and managed services company. Broadband service providers leverage the Calix broadband platform, cloud, and managed services to simplify operations, engagement, and service; innovate for their consumer, business, and municipal subscribers; and grow their business and the communities they serve.

Our end-to-end platform and managed services democratize the use of data, enabling our customers of any size to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

