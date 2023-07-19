<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
California's Southwestern Law School Selects YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa, Inc., a leader in ed-tech solutions, announces that Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles has selected the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to help increase the accessibility of digital media and course content campuswide. YuJa integrates directly into Canvas, the institution’s learning management system.


YuJa Panorama is one product in YuJa’s suite of high-impact media solutions that help institutions deliver accessible, engaging video and media content to users. The accessibility solution provides an accessibility gauge and enables content creators to pinpoint and correct issues as content is created. In addition, instructors will benefit from the automatic generation of accessible versions of all uploaded documents, comprehensive reports at the course, instructor, and institution levels, and other tools that help build accessibility into course creation. YuJa Panorama also provides users with an LTI app and customized website accessibility profiles that can be applied to both internal and external web pages.

“Accessibility is a growing concern in higher education, and it’s YuJa’s mission to provide the ed-tech tools necessary for institutions to meet the learning needs of all students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Southwestern Law School is committed to creating an inclusive, equitable, accessible educational environment, and we’re excited for them to use YuJa Panorama to help meet their accessibility goals.”

ABOUT SOUTHWESTERN LAW SCHOOL

Founded in 1911 as an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian institution, Southwestern is fully approved by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools. It is the only law school to offer four J.D. courses of study that differ in scheduling and instructional approach, including traditional full- and part-time programs as well as a unique two-year accelerated curriculum (SCALE). Southwestern also offers a concurrent J.D./M.B.A. program with The Drucker Graduate School of Management; a J.D./M.A. program in Negotiation with California State University, Dominguez Hills; a public policy certificate program with the Pardee RAND Graduate School; a bioscience industry certificate program with the Keck Graduate Institute; and LL.M. programs in entertainment and media law and general studies.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

