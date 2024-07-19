California University of Science and Medicine Welcomes 130 Students with White Coat Ceremony Milestone

The MD class of 2028 took the Hippocratic Oath and received their white coats, symbolizing entrance into the medical profession

“While the White Coat ceremony is imbued with tradition, it is also an active acceptance of the immense responsibilities that come with being a physician,” said Paul Lyons, MD, CUSM President and Dean. “The White Coat, along with the Hippocratic Oath, is a commitment to the ethical practice of medicine and a commitment to one’s patients and community.”

During the CUSM ceremony, each student was presented with their white coat by Dr. Lyons, as well as Dr. Prem Reddy, CUSM’s Founder and Chair of the Board, who is also the Founder, Chair and CEO of Prime Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading health systems with 44 hospitals in 14 states.

“Medicine is an honor and a gift. This ceremony symbolizes the great privilege you will have to improve the lives of patients and families in profound ways,” said Dr. Reddy in his address to students. “The white coat is a symbol of the responsibility you hold and the trust that you will receive from those you serve.” The MD Class of 2028 will spend the majority of their first two years of medical school in the classroom and simulation training at the Colton, Calif., campus. This will be followed by rotations and clerkships in years three and four.

CUSM was founded in 2015 through a substantial contribution from the Prime Healthcare Foundation and through a unique public-private partnership with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and the County of San Bernardino. In 2018, CUSM welcomed its inaugural medical class and currently has four medical doctor program classes enrolled with 520 students. CUSM also offers a 10-month master’s in biomedical sciences degree. Sixty students are accepted into the program each academic year.

