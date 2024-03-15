California University of Science and Medicine Celebrates Match Day for 2024 MD Graduates

Nearly 80 percent to join residency programs in California; 33 percent in the Inland Empire

COLTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM) today announced that the 2024 MD graduating class received residency placements as part of the national Match Day event. More than 33 percent will perform their residency in the Inland Empire and 78 percent of students matched to programs in California. Match Day is the culmination of the National Resident Matching Program, in which all graduating MDs seek residency positions in their chosen specialty. At the same time, across the country (9 a.m. Pacific Time, Friday, March 15, 2024), graduating medical students learn where they will spend the next three to seven years of their lives.









“Medical school is rigorous and challenging every day. But Match Day is the most emotional and fulfilling day of the medical school journey,” said Paul Lyons, MD, CUSM Dean and President. “It is the culmination of years of study, commitment, and intensity. It is the next chapter in their journey to becoming caring and compassionate healthcare providers.”

Graduating students and their families gathered at the CUSM campus to share in the occasion and celebrate with their colleagues, a tradition kept by most medical school programs.

“Each year, we see the mission of our university play out on Match Day,” said Dr. Lyons. “I am ecstatic that so many of our students will remain in the Inland Empire and Southern California communities to continue their medical journey.”

CUSM Match Day 2024 Breakdown:

Ninety-eight percent match rate

Thirty-eight performing residencies in the Inland Empire

Eighty-nine performing residencies in California

Top specialties include Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, Emergency Medicine, and Psychiatry

About California University of Science and Medicine

California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM) is dedicated to advancing the art and science of medicine through medical education, research, and compassionate healthcare delivery in an inclusive environment. The university provides medical education and community resources designed to inspire, motivate, and empower students to become excellent and caring physicians, scientists, and leaders. CUSM is a not-for-profit health sciences university established in 2015 through a private-public partnership with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center as its teaching hospital, the County of San Bernardino, the City of Colton, and Prime Healthcare Foundation.

Learn more at www.cusm.edu.

