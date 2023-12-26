California Energy Commission Awards $2.9 Million Grant for Electric School Bus Bidirectional Charging Infrastructure

Led by The Mobility House, the project will provide a replicable solution for school districts across the state









BELMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The California Energy Commission (CEC), through its Clean Transportation Program, has granted a $2.9 million award to a project team led by The Mobility House to implement 12 bidirectional chargers at four California school locations. The project, termed “Replicable V2X Deployment For Schools (RVXDS),” will utilize school bus fleets to mitigate regional grid emergencies – especially during peak summertime windows.

The project will use replicable, open standards throughout the vehicles, hardware, and software. The Mobility House has assembled an industry-leading team of partners including World Resources Institute, Center for Transportation and the Environment, and Polara Energy USA to support Pittsburg Unified School District, Fremont Unified School District, and the Napa Unified School District.

“Our interest is to establish real-world examples of V2G projects that other districts can easily replicate,” said Greg Hintler, CEO of North America at The Mobility House. “Through this project, we aim to reduce congestion on the same circuits by reducing the need for imported power, thus benefitting three school districts, the State of California, and grid reliability.”

The project will be “among the first” Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) connected systems installed in PG&E territory. Three of the schools will export power from their buses during peak windows in the summer, earning the districts $2 per kWh through the Emergency Load Reduction Program (ELRP), and helping keep the distribution system of their communities from overloading. One school will use bidirectional functionality for V2B resilience, to act as a community resilience hub at their high school.

All project learnings will be captured in a Blueprint report, providing guidance for districts across the state on how to incorporate V2G into their school bus charging operations. This project will not only provide financial benefits but also improve grid reliability, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and support disadvantaged communities in times of grid interruption.

“This project is a game-changer for our district, marking a significant stride in our journey towards a sustainable future. It not only brings financial relief but also strengthens our community’s resilience,” said Matthew Belasco, Director of Maintenance, Operations and Transportation at the Pittsburg Unified School District. “We are thrilled to be part of this endeavor, demonstrating the potential of electric school buses to other districts across the state and setting a new standard for transportation in education.”

This initiative marks a significant step towards the widespread use of electric vehicles and grid resources, setting a precedent for sustainable and efficient transport systems.

About The Mobility House

The Mobility House is an electric vehicle charging and energy solutions company on a mission to achieve a zero emissions mobility and energy future. Our technology platform ChargePilot® enables reliable and efficient charge management of electric vehicle fleets and vehicle grid integration. Since 2015, The Mobility House has already been involved in more than eight international V2G pilot projects. Now, in collaboration with Mobilize, the mobility brand of the Renault Group, the company is implementing Vehicle-to-Grid on a European level. For more information, please visit mobilityhouse.us.

About The California Energy Commission

The California Energy Commission is the state’s primary energy policy and planning agency. It has seven core responsibilities: advancing state energy policy, encouraging energy efficiency, certifying thermal power plants, investing in energy innovation, developing renewable energy, transforming transportation, and preparing for energy emergencies. For more information, visit https://www.energy.ca.gov.

