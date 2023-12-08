California Community College Expands with 17-Device Order

Robot Roadshow Heads to Little Rock (AR) Police Department

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KSCP #SecurityRobot—Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces that a California public community college is expanding and fortifying its emergency communications with an order for 17 more solar-powered K1 Blue Light Towers and an annual full service maintenance plan. This expansion follows the initial order and successful installation of 15 K1 Blue Light Towers just a few months ago, bringing the total deployment to 32 devices.









This Southern California college was founded in 1960 and today enrolls approximately 20,000 students per semester. Knightscope was originally founded to help make schools and educators safer and its entire technology portfolio plays a role in that mission, which makes this deployment’s growth that much sweeter. Knightscope’s K1 emergency communication devices are affordable and easy to install, providing clear voice connectivity with a flashing blue strobe and area illumination that links students, visitors and faculty to emergency services during times of need. Read more here to see Knightscope’s 5-Step Recommendation for Securing Schools, Colleges and Universities.

LEARN MORE

To learn more about Knightscope’s NEW Automated Gunshot Detection, Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems or Autonomous Security Robots – now with the option of Private LTE – book a discovery call or demonstration now at www.knightscope.com/discover.

KNIGHTSCOPE’S ROBOT ROADSHOW TO LAND IN LITTLE ROCK, AR

Knightscope’s Robot Roadshow will be landing in Little Rock, AR, on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, from 10:00am to 2:00pm CT hosted by the Little Rock Police Department at 300 N Arch St, Little Rock, AR 72204, which is behind City Hall.

The Robot Roadshow is an engaging experiential event that allows everyone to participate in expert-led demonstrations in a climate controlled, space-age “Pod.” Knightscope demonstrates the features and capabilities of the AI-equipped, self-driving robots that are already helping protect the places people live, work, study and visit across the United States. Visitors may interact directly with Autonomous Security Robots, test a blue light emergency phone, and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action.

Watch a brief video of the Robot Roadshow hosted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) here.

The Robot Roadshow is free to attend for everyone. Those wishing to schedule a time to get one-on-one attention may book a Pod visit here.

