Calibo Unveils Internal Developer Portal, Powered by Snowflake

Calibo, a leading product and platform company and maker of the industry's first end-to-end self-service software development platform, unveiled its pioneering Internal Developer Portal (IDP), Powered by Snowflake at Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024, setting a new standard for digital product delivery. The company also announced its rebranded Calibo Data Fabric Studio (DFS), previously known as Data Intelligence Studio, featuring integrated Product Release Orchestration capabilities.





This strategic move emphasizes Calibo’s mission to unify data and digital workflow, streamlining the creation and governance of technology products.

The Internal Developer Portal (IDP) accelerates the software development process by 50%, enabling project teams to perform self-service environment provisioning using pre-defined templates, auto-generating source code repos, and CI/CD pipelines. It also allows users to manage virtual teams and product release progress centrally.

“We’re bringing an unprecedented level of synergy, where data and digital don’t just meet—they merge,” stated Scott Sandschafer, CEO of Calibo. “Our platform is meticulously designed to serve developers, data engineers, data scientists, architects, and product owners. With DFS and IDP working alongside each other, we are paving the way for these experts to co-create, govern, and lead with speed.”

Calibo’s Data Fabric Studio (DFS) complements IDP by integrating and orchestrating the underlying data technology stack, such as ingestion, transformation, data storage, data processing, and visualization tools. It is the one-stop shop for data engineering, with built-in data ops capabilities, leading to a significant boost in productivity and halving the time typically used for data engineering and deployment.

The combination of Calibo’s IDP and DFS promises a revolution in productivity, cutting-edge automation, and strategic cost control. Joint customers will benefit immensely from Snowflake and Calibo’s combined prowess, as they can anticipate substantial cost reductions, increased productivity, and an improvement in time to market.

Jeff Hollan, Head of Applications and Developer Platform at Snowflake, commented on the collaboration, stating, “Calibo’s offering aligns with Snowflake’s mission to mobilize the world’s data, especially as we bring together data and software development disciplines under one roof at Snowflake Data Cloud Summit. With the launch of the Internal Developer Portal, Calibo is showing that it’s possible to be proficient in boosting innovation across the full spectrum—both data management with Data Fabric Studio and software development via the Internal Developer Portal. Partners like Calibo are instrumental in advancing digital transformation, providing simplification, orchestration, and adaptive governance within the tech stacks of our joint customers.”

Calibo features seamless integration with 150+ tech stacks, propelled by automation and enriched with orchestration and release capabilities. The solution empowers users to confidently self-provision their required environments and launch into data development activities in a matter of minutes.

Calibo’s methodology transcends technology, embodying agility and governance and automating data engineering, while accelerating enterprise data management. Transparent compliance and security are embedded into self-service data analytics, fortifying the development process from ideation to deployment.

By building on Snowflake, product and engineering teams can develop, scale, and operate their applications without operational burden, delivering differentiated products to their customers. Builders get access to resources to help them design, market, and operate their applications in the AI Data Cloud. To learn more about becoming Powered by Snowflake and how organizations are building on Snowflake, click here.

About Calibo

Calibo is a market leader in the self-service platform and data engineering space. The company offers differentiated capabilities to simplify and accelerate software development, deployment, and data engineering activities, including product portfolio insights and release orchestration, enabling streamlined and faster delivery of business applications.

