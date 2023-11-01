Calibo Mentioned in the 2022 Gartner® Adopt Platform Engineering to Improve the Developer Experience Report and the 2022 Gartner Innovation Insight for Internal Developer Portals

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calibo has been included in the Gartner Adopt Platform Engineering to Improve the Developer Experience report and the Innovation Insight for Internal Developer Portals.





Calibo’s mission is to empower enterprises to accelerate their digital and data products’ time to value. It aims to simplify technological complexities and provide a ready-to-use, self-service, cloud-native application platform by bringing together all the components of the software delivery lifecycle. Calibo’s platform improves developers’ experience and productivity significantly, generating new business value.

Customers can boost productivity massively and go to market in half of the time required by leveraging the cutting-edge automation and self-service capabilities of the Calibo platform. NatureSweet, a leading produce grower, needed to build a machine learning (ML) platform for yield forecasting to improve production accuracy. Calibo’s out-of-the-box tech stack and its ability to accelerate the digital innovation cycle, saved NatureSweet more than a year of development time, and significantly increased yield forecasting accuracy which resulted in saving more than 900 tons of fresh products.

“Our customers need to accelerate software delivery so they can optimize ROI and gain a competitive advantage. Improving developer productivity and experience is a critical driver to achieve this, which inspired our self-service development platform,” said Scott Sandschafer, Chief Executive Officer at Calibo. “We believe, Gartner including Calibo in its research report is an acknowledgment of our commitment to increasing customer value through cloud-native, self-service development.”

Gartner states that “by 2025, 75% of organizations with platform teams will provide self-service developer portals to improve developer experience and accelerate product innovation.” 1

Calibo’s platform simplifies developers’ experience by integrating best-of-breed technologies and providing development automation. This empowers developers to focus on their core responsibility of creating business value through innovation.

“We are simplifying and accelerating digital innovation for several large enterprises globally,” said Shubho Mohanty, Chief Product Officer at Calibo. “With each new platform release, we bring in new elements that make developers’ lives easier, and we will keep innovating to improve value for our customers.”

Learn more about how Calibo’s platform accelerates digital initiatives.

_____________________________



1 Gartner, Innovation Insight for Internal Developer Portals, 1 February 2022.



Gartner, Adopt Platform Engineering to Improve the Developer Experience, 18 November 2022.



GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

About Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ is the world’s most important gathering for CIOs and other IT executives. IT executives rely on these conferences to learn how to meet the moment and make a difference by providing the vision and results needed to lift their organizations to the next level. For more information, please visit https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/symposium-us.

About Calibo

Calibo is a leading digital product and platform company. It created the first end-to-end, cloud-based, self-service platform, which helps enterprises simplify and accelerate software application development and data engineering from ideation to operationalization. Enterprises across the world of all sizes can realize faster time to market for their digital and data initiatives by leveraging Calibo’s platform. It improves developer experience and productivity by leveraging best-in-breed technology, toolchains, out-of-the-box processes, and intelligent automation. Learn more at calibo.com.

