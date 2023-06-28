Calibo Launches Data Intelligence Studio on the Snowflake Data Cloud

Data Intelligence Studio, Powered by Snowflake, will help enterprises accelerate time to value, reduce cost, and improve the productivity of developers and data engineers

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calibo today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, the launch of Data Intelligence Studio, Powered by Snowflake. Data Intelligence Studio will allow customers to leverage intelligent infrastructure and an elastic performance engine to accelerate end-to-end digital product development and data engineering capabilities by improving the productivity of developers and data engineers. It can be connected to customer environments as well as delivered as a managed service by Calibo.





“Calibo excels at harnessing the power of the Snowflake Data Cloud to convert complex and disparate data into valuable business assets, making Data Intelligence Studio an integral part of our joint customers’ digital transformation,” said Scott Schilling, Senior Director of Global Partner Development at Snowflake. “Our combined strengths and resources can unlock tremendous value for our shared customers.”

Joint customers can reduce costs by 30% through simplification, rationalization, and reusability; boost productivity by 40% with cutting-edge automation and self-service capabilities; and go to market a remarkable 50% faster with Data Intelligence Studio. For example, NatureSweet, a leading produce grower, needed to build a data analytics app for yield forecasting to improve production accuracy. Data Intelligence Studio, Powered by Snowflake, saved NatureSweet months of development time, creating a faster business impact.

“We had two choices: Hire all the right talent, evaluate, procure, and stand up the technologies and toolchains, or leverage an end-to-end platform like Calibo’s with superior automation and orchestration capabilities,” said Noé Angel, Group Chief Information Office at NatureSweet. “Instead of building our own digital ecosystem, which would have taken 12-18 months before we could even solve business problems, we started within eight weeks thanks to Calibo’s platform.” said Alberto Langle Bornacelli, Global Head of IT Business Relationship, NatureSweet

Calibo provides a flexible digital business methodology, leveraging Snowflake and other leading technologies for agile product creation. Calibo Platform automates data engineering, accelerates enterprise data management, enables self-service data and analytics, and ensures embedded compliance and security.

“Technology can be a major differentiator, but a reported 70% of digital transformation projects fail due to organizational complexities and the explosion of choice in tech stacks,” said Scott Sandschafer, Chief Executive Officer at Calibo. “Calibo Platform, leveraging the power of Snowflake, will help customers to build data assets and digital products faster with less risk and reduced cost, ultimately simplifying and accelerating business value.”

Industry-leading applications are Powered by Snowflake. By building on Snowflake, product and engineering teams are able to develop, scale, and operate their applications without operational burden, delivering differentiated products to their customers. With the Powered by Snowflake program, builders get access to resources to help them design, market, and operate their applications in the Data Cloud. To learn more about the Powered by Snowflake program and how organizations are building on Snowflake, click here.

About Calibo

Calibo is a leading digital product and platform company. It created the first end-to-end, cloud-based, self-service platform, which helps enterprises simplify and accelerate software application development and data engineering from ideation to operationalization. Enterprises across the world of all sizes can realize faster time to market for their digital and data initiatives by leveraging Calibo’s platform. It improves developer experience and productivity by leveraging best-in-breed technology, toolchains, out-of-the-box processes, and intelligent automation. Learn more at calibo.com.

