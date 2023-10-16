Calibo Granted Patent for Advancing Software Value Chain

Company’s first patent improves product development tracking for the engineering community

The patent, titled “Architecture for Analysis of Value Stream for Software Products,” is a method of generating value in the software supply chain. In the software supply chain, different activities such as cloud environment provisioning, code commit, automated testing, CI/CD pipeline, and cloud deployment generate artifacts. Then the artifacts are correlated with the application developed to identify drift in the software supply chain, derive the efficiency, and optimize the overall value chain.

“This patent is a testament to our team’s work to accelerate digital business initiatives in the most efficient ways possible,” said Raj Vattikutti, Founder and Executive Chairman at Calibo. “Many business leaders aren’t sure where exactly their processes hold the most value and this patent gives them the blueprint to find it.”

Creating efficiencies in the software development process is a key objective of any digital business so it can optimize workflows, simplify technology, and make the most out of investments. The patented process brings a new level of visibility into the software supply chain. Granular activity measurements — from cloud environment provisioning to automated testing to code deployments — dig deep to find where the most value is generated in the software supply chain.

“This milestone reinforces Calibo’s leading position of providing digital business platforms, allowing business and technology teams to collaborate and focus on creating data and digital products that drive growth,” said Scott Sandschafer, Chief Executive Officer at Calibo. “This newly granted patent, along with multiple pending patents, will empower enterprises to accelerate their digital business journeys with an embedded, flexible digital business methodology. Our customers stand to gain immense benefit from this innovation in the form of improved software engineering performance and optimized technology investment.”

“Product innovation is at the core of what we do at Calibo, and this patent shows how our innovation can reimagine product development, driving efficiencies and improved experiences for the technology community worldwide,” added Shubho Mohanty, Chief Product Officer at Calibo.

About Calibo



Calibo is a leading digital product and platform company. It created the first end-to-end, cloud-based, self-service platform, which helps enterprises simplify and accelerate software application development and data engineering from ideation to operationalization. Enterprises across the world of all sizes can realize faster time to market for their digital and data initiatives by leveraging Calibo’s platform. It improves developer experience and productivity by leveraging best-in-breed technology, toolchains, out-of-the-box processes, and intelligent automation. Learn more at calibo.com.

