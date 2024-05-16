Calendly Increases Productivity, Improves Client Satisfaction for Professional Services Firms

Professional services industry ranks as second largest source of annual user growth

Today, professional services firms spanning legal, consulting, staffing, and accounting use Calendly to increase billable hours, provide a better client experience, hire top talent, and reduce time spent on scheduling. Firms include Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, Esquire Deposition Solutions, Inizio, Staffmark Group, and Omega Accounting Solutions. Customers benefiting from scheduling automation include:

Katherine Anderson, Director of Operations, Coaching, and Consulting Services at Leadership Circle, a development and consulting firm with more than 11,000 certified global practitioners: “Calendly has helped us schedule and manage executive coaching at scale. The platform transformed a largely manual and cumbersome scheduling process for us into a well-oiled machine with centrally located data and the right level of visibility for reporting, trending, and general management.”

Logan Graf, Owner of The Graf Tax Co. PLLC, an accounting firm for small businesses: “My mission is to help my clients maximize tax efficiency, which means using the right technologies to make it as easy as possible for them to engage. Calendly is an invaluable part of our everyday operations because of its integrations with Typeform and Stripe, and Meeting Polls to make finding availability between us, our clients, and financial advisors, effortless.”

Emily Batchelder, Campus Recruiting Senior Specialist at Credera, a global consulting firm with more than 4,000 consultants: "The collaboration between Credera and Calendly ultimately allows us to provide the most efficient and positive hiring and consulting experiences. With Calendly we can prioritize building trust with quality student applicants, while our consultants using the platform ensure clients receive the white glove treatment they deserve."

Calendly’s professional services solutions help firms streamline meetings and focus on client relationships. Customers minimize client and prospect no-show rates and reduce manual scheduling tasks with Calendly Workflows, automated email and SMS meeting reminders and follow-ups providing relevant resources. Professionals looking to update client information in real-time across their existing tools and workflows use Calendly’s CRM and ATS integrations with Salesforce and Greenhouse to avoid manual data entry.

“In today’s competitive market, firms are hyperfocused on sourcing new clients and exceeding current clients’ expectations,” said Joel Knight, Head of Customer Success at Calendly. “Calendly makes complicated scheduling easy so customers can spend more time growing the business and less time on administrative tasks.”

About Calendly

Calendly helps individuals, teams, and organizations automate the meeting lifecycle by removing the back and forth with scheduling. Calendly’s cloud-based platform offers a new layer of the modern digital technology stack by connecting with critical tools to automate scheduling workflows, creates a more delightful customer experience, and provides insightful, measurable data to drive better business outcomes. Today, over 20 million users across 230 countries use Calendly to simplify meetings, collaborate more effectively and efficiently, and drive business forward. To learn more, visit Calendly.com.

