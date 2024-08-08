Calabrio Introduces All-in-One Compliance Recording Solution for Webex Calling

Reliable and scalable cloud-native call recording for the entire enterprise

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calabrio, the workforce performance company, today announced the enhancement of its Call Recording capabilities for greater integration with Webex Calling —part of Cisco’s cloud-native, unified communications and collaboration solution. As a Workforce Optimization (WFO) solution for Webex Contact Center, Calabrio continues to demonstrate its strong, long-standing technology partnership with Cisco. These enhancements and integration provide organizations with a comprehensive, all-in-one solution tailored for compliance recording needs.





Calabrio has extended its call recording and compliance management features, originally designed for contact centers, to Cisco’s Webex Calling solution. Businesses can uphold regulatory standards, safeguard customer information, and mitigate legal and financial risks associated with non-compliance regardless of the Cisco platform.

“To improve business performance and efficiency, modern organizations recognize the importance of recording and analyzing calls for contact center agents, back-office and sales teams. Calabrio enables organizations to access all Webex Calling and Contact Center customer contacts in a single, easy-to-use unified application,” said Raj Shankar, Senior VP, Global Product Management, Calabrio. “Leveraging our long-standing partnership with Cisco and thousands of deployments, customers gain a single, intuitive interface for sharing contact data across their enterprise. Joint customers benefit from a widely deployed WFO solution for Webex Contact Center and Webex Calling platforms.”

This comprehensive solution addresses all call recording and quality management requirements for both Webex Contact Center and Webex Calling. It ensures quicker time-to-value by offering an all-in-one solution simplifying deployment, maintenance and training. A unified, clean user interface integrates AI-powered reporting, and flexible storage options fit customers’ compliance recording needs for contact centers and knowledge workers.

“Flexibility and compliance should be at the forefront of every organization’s collaboration strategy. With over 15 million users around the world and growing, Webex Calling enables organizations with a modern, cloud-based platform built for a complete customer experience,” said Amey Parandekar, VP of Product, Webex Calling. “Using Webex Calling technology, Calabrio users can now access cloud-native call recording across the enterprise. With Webex Calling’s fully compliant enterprise-grade calling experience and Calabio’s extensive performance suite, businesses of all sizes are empowered to connect effortlessly and efficiently.”

Calabrio Call Recording is part of the Calabrio ONE suite enabling modern organizations to upgrade their call recording solution by adding analytics-powered Quality Management (QM) to optimize processes, identify training needs, and improve overall business outcomes.

The integrated solution will be commercially available on August 27, 2024.

About Calabrio

Calabrio is a trusted ally to leading brands. The digital foundation of a customer-centric contact center, the Calabrio ONE workforce performance suite helps enrich and understand human interactions, empowering your contact center as a brand guardian. We maximize agent performance, exceed customer expectations, and boost workforce efficiency using connected data, AI-fueled analytics, automated workforce management, and personalized coaching. Only Calabrio ONE unites workforce optimization (WFO), agent engagement, and business intelligence solutions into a cloud-native, fully integrated suite that adapts to your business.

Calabrio, Calabrio ONE and the Calabrio logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Calabrio, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

