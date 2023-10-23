Calabrio Customer Connect (C3) 2023 Activates Contact Centers of Today for an AI-Empowered Future

Annual conference welcomes customer service community to Calabrio’s home of innovation and customer success





MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calabrio, the workforce performance company, is hosting customers, partners, and industry leaders at Calabrio Customer Connect (C3) in Minneapolis, October 22-25, 2023. The theme of the conference, being held in Calabrio’s headquarters city, is “Activate.” It features a record number of technology partners sponsoring the event, more than 50 educational sessions, networking opportunities, and live customer success stories from leading brands Best Buy, UAB Medicine, Zappos.com, and more.

“I am energized and proud to welcome our Calabrio customer and partner community to C3 2023,” said Kevin Jones, president and CEO, Calabrio. “With the rapid shift to cloud, omnichannel service, and AI-empowered operations, it is a pivotal time to offer customers the opportunity to activate their product knowledge, share success stories, and embrace the future of customer experience.”

On day one, Calabrio’s executive leadership team took the C3 stage for the opening session, “Activate the Future of Your Contact Center.” The session follows the launch of Calabrio’s annual report, “State of the Contact Center 2023: Activating the Agent of the Future” which highlights the upcoming evolution of the contact center landscape with 97% of global respondents believing that AI advancements will change the landscape of customer service in the next 10 years.

The keynote, kicked off by Jones, outlined his unique vision for Calabrio and the future of the contact center and its agents. Joel Martins, CTO, highlighted the real-world potential of AI and how to harness the power of true-cloud contact center technology to delight end-customers. Dave Orstad, SVP of Professional Services and Support, provided a glimpse into customer experience trends in 2024 and beyond and how to manage the digital transformation of service driven by AI.

