CAIS Names Tim Shannon and Brad Walker as Co-Presidents

Newly Created Leadership Structure to Enhance Coordination Between Growth-Focused Initiatives and Operational Excellence

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors, today named Tim Shannon and Brad Walker as Co-Presidents, effective immediately, to support the company’s next phase of growth.

The new leadership structure was designed to accelerate advancement of strategic priorities by enhancing alignment between growth-focused initiatives and operational excellence. In these newly created roles, Brad will continue to build on his existing leadership by overseeing all client-facing initiatives, while Tim will remain focused on optimizing CAIS’ operational infrastructure. Together, they will ensure that both sides of the business maintain continuity while executing the company’s long-term vision. Both Brad and Tim will continue to be based in New York City and report directly to CAIS Founder and CEO Matt Brown.

“ As we evolve as a firm, we see an opportunity to advance our strategic priorities while maintaining streamlined connectivity across our executive team,” said Brown. “ Brad and Tim have both demonstrated exceptional leadership during their tenure at CAIS and together bring a complementary blend of expertise that is essential to executing the company’s long-term vision.”

Brad joined the firm in 2012 and has been integral to expanding the platform and deepening the firm’s relationships with independent financial advisors and asset managers. Tim, having served as President for over a decade, has been instrumental to building the company’s operational infrastructure and governance.

“ As we continue to grow and scale, we are confident that our collaborative leadership approach will drive value and success across every facet of the business,” Tim commented.

“ I am excited to take on this expanded role and work alongside Tim to lead the company into its next phase of growth,” Brad added. “ Together, our shared expertise will be crucial in driving the continued success and evolution of CAIS.”

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors. The CAIS platform powers the pre-trade, trade, and post-trade lifecycle of alternative investments providing financial advisors and alternative asset managers a single operating system for scale and efficiency.

CAIS serves over 2,000 wealth management firms that support more than 50,000 financial advisors who oversee approximately $6 trillion in end-client assets. Founded in 2009, CAIS is headquartered in New York City with offices in Austin and London.

CAIS continues to be recognized for its innovation and leadership including awards for Alternative Investment Firm of the Year by Wealth Solutions Report, WealthTech100 List by Fintech Global, Great Places to Work by Fortune, Best RIA Platform by SPi, Best Alternative Investments Solution by Finovate, and many others.

For more information about CAIS, please visit www.caisgroup.com.

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

Prosek Partners

Pro-CAISPR@Prosek.com