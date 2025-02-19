CAIS Launches Enterprise Solution to Power Alternative Investments for TAMPs and Managed Account Platforms

CAIS to provide turnkey alternative investment operating system to enable a unified experience of public and private investments on third-party platforms

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors, today announced the launch of an enterprise solution designed to integrate alternative investments within Turnkey Asset Management Platforms (TAMPs) and managed account platforms. This new technology enables advisors to seamlessly manage both traditional and alternative investments directly within these platforms, creating more efficiency.

“ For 15 years, CAIS has been the pioneer in developing technology and services that simplify all aspects of alternative investments for financial advisors,” said Matt Brown, Founder and CEO of CAIS. “ Now, we’re empowering TAMPs and managed account platforms with a robust alternative investment capability enabling them to service their clients more holistically.”

TAMPs and managed account platforms that integrate with CAIS will benefit from the full suite of CAIS’ pre-trade, trade, and post-trade technology capabilities to manage the full lifecycle of subscription-based and ticker-traded alternative investment funds and products. Additionally, CAIS’ modular platform design allows tailored integrations and customizable user experiences.

The CAIS enterprise solution also benefits the alternative asset managers who list funds and products on the CAIS platform by expanding their reach into wealth management. CAIS makes available approximately 200 funds on the CAIS Marketplace, with independent due diligence and monitoring by Mercer.

This announcement follows CAIS’ initial unveiling at the 2024 CAIS Alternative Investment Summit, reinforcing its commitment to providing the wealth community with unparalleled experiences.

