Caesars Sportsbook Unveils Super Bowl LVIII Prop Betting Menu

Sports fans can get in on the action with thousands of fun ways to bet on Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Caesars Sportsbook, the flagship sports wagering platform of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”), today released its proposition betting menu for the Super Bowl LVIII matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas. From the coin toss to the final play, sports fans can experience Super Bowl LVIII like never before with Caesars Sportsbook via thousands of game markets, prop bets, same-game parlays, in-game and play-by-play betting, and the highly popular Caesars Squares. The all-new FireBets experience brings added excitement for sports fans by highlighting the most impactful moments during Super Bowl LVIII.





“ Our unmatched betting menu and groundbreaking way to watch and bet coincides with the momentous achievement of Las Vegas hosting the biggest event in sports for the first time,” said Kenneth Fuchs, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Sports at Caesars Digital. “ There is no place in Nevada with more dynamic and fun ways to bet on Super Bowl LVIII than Caesars Sportsbook, and we can’t wait to welcome football fans from around the world to Las Vegas to experience this event in the iconic way only we can deliver it.”

Sports fans 21 and older can continue to watch live NFL in the app next weekend and bet alongside the game with Genius Sports’ BetVision, the first immersive real-time sports wagering experience that brings low-latency livestreams together with statistical insights, real-time augmentations, and betting.

New to Caesars Sportsbook’s Super Bowl offering in its app this year is FireBets – a one-stop shop for live bets in the app. Every red zone trip from Super Bowl LVIII, every momentum swing, and every comeback push will be available to bet live via FireBets’ market feed that is created in real time, providing a seamless way to bet on exciting moments as they happen. In addition, the fan-favorite Caesars Squares returns, offering customers a simple way to wager and win by correctly predicting the final digit of both teams’ scores in each quarter, at the end of the first half and the full game. This year, Caesars Squares will be offered live in-play for the first time.

Complementing the many features on the Caesars Sportsbook app are popular prop betting markets like the outcome of the coin toss, who will be the game’s first touchdown scorer, who will be named Super Bowl LVIII MVP, and more. The Super Bowl LVIII Prop Betting Menu also features prop bets with longer odds, like whether a non-quarterback will throw a touchdown, which hit big for bettors in the 2022 Super Bowl LVI matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

With Las Vegas hosting Super Bowl LVIII, this year’s prop betting menu carries a special significance, as proposition betting was revolutionized on the Las Vegas Strip at Caesars Palace in 1986 for Super Bowl XX between the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots. The most creative Super Bowl prop bet ever to that point centered around whether a Chicago Bears rookie defensive lineman would score a touchdown in the Super Bowl, as he had two rushing touchdowns during the regular season.

The rookie sensation did score a rushing touchdown in the Bears’ 46-10 victory over the Patriots, generating a massive win for bettors and marking the beginning of a new era in sports betting. As an homage to this wildly popular prop bet, Caesars Sportsbook is again offering a proposition wager on whether a rostered defensive player will score an offensive touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII at +2000.

Sports fans 21 and older who want to get in on the action can download the Caesars Sportsbook app on iOS and Android or wager on desktop in states and jurisdictions where sports betting is permitted in North America. In Nevada specifically, Caesars Sportsbook will provide its best sports betting experience for the Super Bowl ever, having upgraded to its most advanced sports wagering platform for its mobile app and its retail sportsbook locations across the state in the fall of 2023.

For customers traveling to Nevada for Super Bowl LVIII who have already downloaded the app in their home state, the new platform will allow them to select “Nevada” from the list of available jurisdictions. After completing a few simple steps, they’ll be able to enjoy the same elevated wagering experience they’re accustomed to while betting in their home state.

Caesars Sportsbook users 21 and older can also take advantage of Caesars Rewards®, the industry-leading customer loyalty program by Caesars Entertainment. Every wager placed on the Caesars Sportsbook app earns Tier Credits for status and Rewards Credits, which can be used at Caesars destinations across North America for entertainment, world-class dining, and much more.

As an industry leader in Responsible Gaming, Caesars continues to emphasize the importance of Responsible Gaming education. In 2023, the Company implemented a refreshed 21+ policy, which certifies that all Caesars Rewards accounts are only made available to individuals 21 and older. The Company also made history during the 2021 NFL season with the first Responsible Gaming ad spot to air during NFL games and around the Super Bowl, emphasizing the company’s decades-long commitment to Responsible Gaming, as well as the tools available on the Caesars Sportsbook app to have fun while playing responsibly.

Caesars Entertainment is the Official Casino Partner of Super Bowl LVIII, and Caesars Sportsbook is an Official Sports Betting Partner of the NFL. As of February 1, 2024, the San Francisco 49ers are currently 2-point favorites versus the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Sportsbook, with the total at 47.5 (Over/Under). The Moneyline is currently at San Francisco -130 and Kansas City +110.

For real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook social handle @CaesarsSports on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and Facebook.

