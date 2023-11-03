Caesars Sportsbook Launches in Maine on Mobile and Desktop

Premier mobile sports wagering experience now live for sports fans 21 and older

AUGUSTA, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sports wagering is live in Maine, and Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) today announced that its flagship sports wagering platform, Caesars Sportsbook, is accepting sports wagers on mobile and desktop in the Pine Tree State. Caesars Sportsbook launches through Caesars’ historic partnership with three of the Wabanaki Nations: the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, the Mi’kmaq Nation and the Penobscot Nation, furthering Caesars Entertainment’s longtime commitment to supporting Indian gaming.





“ Maine sports fans deserve an elevated sports wagering experience that matches the pedigree of sports fandom in New England,” said Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital. “ The launch of Caesars Sportsbook delivers on that pedigree with a platform built for the modern sports fan 21 and older with exciting ways to wager responsibly on the sports they love. We’d like to thank Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine Legislature for making this launch possible, as well as the Maine Gambling Control Unit for all they have done throughout this process.”

“ Penobscot Nation is excited to partner with Caesars Sportsbook, the Mi’kmaq Nation and the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians to bring online sports betting to Maine,” said Chief Kirk Francis of the Penobscot Nation. “ We chose to partner with Caesars over other companies because of Caesars’ decades-long history of working with Tribal Nations throughout the country, their commitment to Tribal sovereignty and their understanding of our State’s deep history with horse racing. When consumers use the Caesars Sportsbook app they can do so knowing that they are supporting the vast majority of the Wabanaki Nations and a company that operates with respect and a commitment to Tribal Nations and a deep understanding of Mainers.”

“ The Mi’kmaq Nation is proud to launch mobile sports wagering in Maine jointly with the Penobscot Nation, the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians and Caesars Sportsbook,” said Chief Edward J. Peter-Paul of the Mi’kmaq Nation. “ We appreciate the work of the Maine State Legislature, the Governor, and the Maine Gambling Control Unit to bring sports betting to the State in a way that promotes gaming integrity and offers a vitally needed economic opportunity to each of the Wabanaki Nations. The Mi’kmaq Nation is committed to working with its Tribal Nation partners, Caesars Sportsbook and State officials to offer a robust and well-regulated sports betting industry in Maine for the benefit of the Wabanaki Nations, the State, and the public.”

“ The Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians is thrilled to offer the first legal online sports wagering in Maine in partnership with the Penobscot Nation, the Mi’kmaq Nation, and Caesars Sportsbook,” said Chief Clarissa Sabattis of the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians. “ Our three Wabanaki Nations searched long and hard for a partner who shares Maine values. We found that partner in Caesars Sportsbook. Caesars is committed to helping make all our tribal and non-tribal communities stronger and safer. The revenues from sports wagering will be used by our tribal governments and the State to support law enforcement, health care, housing, and education throughout Maine. Working together, we are stronger.”

Sports fans can download the Caesars Sportsbook app on iOS and Android or visit caesars.com/sportsbook on desktop for a sports wagering experience that delivers premium rewards via the industry-leading customer loyalty program, Caesars Rewards®. Every wager placed with Caesars Sportsbook earns Tier Credits that contribute to status and Reward Credits redeemable for unique Caesars Rewards experiences like discounted getaways at various Caesars destinations across North America – including at destinations in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip – extraordinary culinary and entertainment experiences, as well as bonus cash in the app and unique sports experiences.

Caesars Sportsbook puts the sports fan at the center of the experience with versatile wagering experience, including livestreaming marquee sporting events and lightning-fast in-app scoreboards to quicker payouts, expanded in-play betting options, and user-friendly features.

Starting today, new customers in Maine can take advantage of this special launch offer:

Bet $50 and receive $100 in Bonus Bets: New users who register and make a first bet of $50 or more using promo code CZRME by Dec. 13 Receive $100 in Bonus Bets (two separate $50 installments) See Caesars.com/promos for full terms



Caesars is an industry leader in responsible gaming and places a strong emphasis on enhancing and expanding Responsible Gaming education as Caesars Sportsbook launches in new states. As a trailblazer in Responsible Gaming, the Company enforces an enhanced 21+ gaming policy that ensures Caesars Rewards accounts are only available to individuals 21 and older, where permitted by law. This 21 and older policy applies to all sports wagering operations conducted by Caesars Sportsbook in Maine.

On behalf of this launch in Maine, Caesars Entertainment has made a donation to the Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund established by the Maine Community Foundation to address current and emerging needs associated with the tragic events in Lewiston on Oct. 25, 2023. Our hearts go out to the families impacted by the events.

For real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook social handle @CaesarsSports on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

About the 3-Wabanaki Nation Coalition

The Penobscot Nation is a sovereign Indian Nation, whose headquarters are located on Indian Island, Maine. The Tribe has been located here since time immemorial and continues to practice its ancient traditions, including hunting and fishing. Penobscot owns over 150,000 acres of land plus over 220 islands in the Penobscot River. The Tribe operates over 110 programs including law enforcement, health care, natural resource and wildlife management, housing, social services, youth programs and its own school system. The Penobscot Nation is very active in sustainable management of its natural resources, lands and waters, including operating a sustained yield foresting program. Additionally, the Tribe participated in the Penobscot River restoration project removing several dams and opening up over 1,200 miles of habitat for over a dozen sea run fish species.

The Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians is a federally recognized Indian tribe located in Aroostook County, Maine. We are a riverine people who have used our ancestral territory since time immemorial for fishing, hunting, and gathering fiddleheads for food, ash for basket weaving, and birch for canoes. We call our Band “Metahksoniqewiyik” or People of the Meduxnekeag River, a tributary of the St. John or “Wolastoq” that flows through the Town of Houlton. Together, the Maliseet people of the United States and Canada are the “Wolastoqewiyik” or People of the Beautiful, Flowing River. The Maliseets and Mi’kmaqs were signatory to the first treaty entered by the United States—the Treaty of Watertown on July 19, 1776, just 15 days after the Declaration of Independence—sending 600 of our warriors to fight alongside General Washington against Great Britain. Today, our tribal government provides essential services to our community including housing, mental health and substance abuse treatment, and education. We are a statewide leader in Atlantic salmon restoration and work closely with the Towns of Houlton and Littleton and other local governments on road, bridge, water, and other critical infrastructure projects that support jobs for the people of Aroostook County. The Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians invites you to visit our beautiful homeland at Wilderness Pines Campground in Monticello. To learn more about our tribal government and businesses, please visit https://maliseets.net/ and https://www.wildernesspinescampground.com/.

The Mi’kmaq Nation is a federally recognized tribe with 1,633 members in Aroostook County, Maine. The central village and governmental seat is known as the “Bon Aire Village” and is located in the town of Presque Isle. The southern “Littleton Village,” is located approximately 45 miles south of Bon Aire, and the northern “Connor Village,” is located 25 miles north of Bon Aire. After receiving federal recognition in 1991, the Tribe’s name was officially changed from the Aroostook Band of Micmacs to Mi’kmaq Nation. The Mi’kmaq Nation has created numerous programs to provide its members with support services, housing, infrastructure and a medical clinic. To further benefit their community, Mi’kmaq tribal leaders continuously seek to create a more vibrant economy sensitive to cultural traditions and values. The Mi’kmaq Nation views Maine’s Mobile Sports Betting Law as an important opportunity to increase our capacity to deliver essential governmental services to our citizens and to advance the self-sufficiency and self-determination of our Nation.

Responsible Gaming in Maine

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Offer Terms

Must be 21+ and physically present in ME. Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians (federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine). New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Min. qualifying bet amount: $50. Min. odds: -10,000. The two (2) $50 Bonus Bets will be issued immediately upon settlement of first bet. Bonus Bets expire 14 days after receipt. Bonus Bet amount not returned for winning bets. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos or “Promos” tab on the Caesars Sportsbook app for full terms.

