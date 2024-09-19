Caesars Sportsbook Expands Sports Betting Offering in Washington State with Mobile Wagering Launch at Muckleshoot Casino Resort

Sports fans can visit the Evergreen State’s largest casino to register and enjoy an elevated sports wagering experience on mobile devices while on property

AUBURN, Wash. & LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) launched the Caesars Sportsbook Muckleshoot app, which is now accepting mobile sports bets at Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn, Washington. Guests 21 and older who are interested in wagering on mobile devices can download the Caesars Sportsbook Muckleshoot app and must be physically present on the property at Muckleshoot to verify their registration for an account and place wagers during their visit, in accordance with state law.





“ The Caesars Sportsbook Muckleshoot app enhances the experience we’ve brought to Muckleshoot guests since the opening of the property’s best-in-class sportsbook in 2022,” said Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital. “ This launch underscores our commitment to offering seamless, innovative gaming options with the largest array of markets, including Same Game Parlays and live NFL games streaming in the app. We are thrilled to offer this new level of convenience and fun to the passionate sports fans in the Pacific Northwest.”

“ The launch of our new mobile betting app represents a significant milestone for Muckleshoot Casino Resort, enhancing our offerings and providing guests with an even more convenient and immersive sports betting experience,” said Tim Perkins, Chief Executive Officer of Muckleshoot Casino Resort. “ We’re always focused on delivering cutting-edge technology to elevate the excitement for our guests, and this app does exactly that. Whether you’re enjoying the beautiful views from our resort or catching the big game at the Caesars Sportsbook at Muckleshoot, the mobile app allows you to bet from anywhere on the property.”

The Caesars Sportsbook Muckleshoot mobile app extends the sports wagering experience beyond the on-premise Caesars Sportsbook at Muckleshoot, which accepted its first bets in 2022. The app provides an industry-leading sports wagering experience with user-friendly technology like lightning-fast live scoreboards, live streaming games, quick and secure payouts, and daily special odds boosts and promotions from anywhere inside the casino. The app also contains thousands of betting markets across all major sports, with live in-game betting, same-game parlays, and much more.

Caesars Sportsbook at Muckleshoot immerses sports fans into a sports viewing experience similar to a Vegas-style sportsbook. With more than 20 big-screen TVs wired for maximum sound, a dynamic 12-foot by 24-foot video wall and a live sports ticker with real-time scoring, fans can stay up to date on all the action for marquee sporting events as they wager at one of the many live betting windows, via multiple self-service betting kiosks or on the mobile app.

Caesars Entertainment remains committed to promoting Responsible Gaming awareness and education as Caesars Sportsbook expands into more jurisdictions. In 2023, the Company implemented a refreshed 21+ policy, which certifies that all Caesars Rewards accounts are only made available to individuals 21 and older, and, where allowed by law, limits all domestic gaming, pari-mutuel, sports, and iGaming options to those 21 and older. This 21 and older policy applies to all sports wagering operations affiliated with Caesars Sportsbook in Washington state including on the Caesars Sportsbook Muckleshoot app and at all in-person sports betting locations.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

About Muckleshoot Casino Resort

The Muckleshoot Casino Resort, celebrated as the “Biggest and Best in the Northwest,” has just become even more impressive with the unveiling of their new hotel tower. This exciting expansion features 401 elegant guestrooms, a more expansive casino floor, a serene indoor pool, a luxurious spa, and the exquisite rooftop steakhouse, Smoke & Cedar. From here, guests can indulge in breathtaking views of Mt. Rainier, the Olympic Mountain range, and the Seattle skyline. As one of Washington’s premier casino gaming destinations, Muckleshoot Casino offers the largest selection of games in the state, with 3,500 machines, an array of table games, and one of the most extensive smoke-free gaming areas in the region. Muckleshoot Casino also tantalizes the taste buds with a variety of dining options that take guests on a culinary adventure around the world and provides world-class entertainment at the Muckleshoot Events Center and Galaxy! Guests can enjoy additional perks like complimentary valet service, Wi-Fi, covered parking, and electric vehicle charging stations, making every visit even more convenient and enjoyable. www.muckleshootcasino.com

About Muckleshoot Indian Tribe

The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe is composed of descendants of the Native people who inhabited the Duwamish and Upper Puyallup watersheds of central Puget Sound for thousands of years before non-Indian settlement. The word Muckleshoot is derived from the Native name for the prairie on which the tribe’s reservation was established in 1857. Today, the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe is a major contributor to the local economy and community providing resources to other governments, schools, nonprofits, and churches throughout Washington. The benefits of the Muckleshoot Tribe’s economic revival go well beyond financial contributions. From landmark agreements protecting fish and wildlife habitats and innovative educational programming to hundreds of partnerships with organizations serving those in need throughout the state, the Muckleshoot Tribe is committed to improving the quality of life of its citizens, neighbors and workforce while preserving its culture and laying the groundwork for a bright future. www.muckleshoot.nsn.us

Responsible Gaming in Washington

VALID ID REQUIRED. Must be 21+ and physically present at Muckleshoot Casino Resort. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-547-6133 or visit evergreencpg.org

