Caesars Sportsbook Expands Mobile Sports Betting Access in Washington, D.C.

Expanded access to the Caesars Sportsbook mobile platform brings a premier sports wagering experience to more sports fans on mobile and desktop

WASHINGTON & LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Just over three years after making history by opening the first sportsbook in a U.S. professional sports venue at Capital One Arena, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) announced today that its flagship mobile sports wagering platform, Caesars Sportsbook, is expanding its reach across Washington, D.C. Starting today, sports fans 21 and older can download the Caesars Sportsbook app on iOS and Android, or access it via desktop, district-wide – except on federal lands and designated areas surrounding other professional sports venues.





“ D.C. sports fans have always displayed an incredible passion for their teams,” said Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital. “ Expanding access to our mobile sports betting app across the district will only enhance their fan experience, and we look forward to deepening the connection we’ve established with them since our historic opening in 2021. We’d like to thank Mayor Bowser, Chairman Mendelson, Councilmember McDuffie and the D.C. Council for their leadership on sports betting as well as the Office of Lottery and Gaming.”

Since 2021, Caesars Sportsbook has offered in-person sports betting at Capital One Arena through its landmark partnership with Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE), which opened a Caesars Sportsbook at Capital One Arena. The expansion of the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app in Washington, D.C., builds on the August 2022 platform upgrade that brought Caesars Sportsbook’s most advanced version of its sports wagering platform online to users in and around Capital One Arena. Caesars Sportsbook is the official sports betting partner of the Washington Capitals, Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics.

Starting today, eligible sports fans in Washington D.C. can download the Caesars Sportsbook app, register online, and deposit funds to take advantage of a special sign-up offer for first-time users.

Register, deposit and bet to get your first bet back up to $1,000 Register using promo code CZR1000 If your first cash bet loses, you’ll get it back as a Bonus Bet – up to $1,000 Visit Caesars.com/promos for full terms



Caesars Sportsbook offers thousands of game markets, prop bets, same-game parlays, in-game live betting for all major sports events, and the ability to livestream marquee sporting events, including NFL games, directly in the app. The user-friendly mobile app and desktop platform are also highlighted by features like quick payouts and numerous deposit options that build on the gold-standard sports wagering experience available at Caesars destinations across North America.

Every wager placed with Caesars Sportsbook or the Caesars Sportsbook app earns Tier Credits that contribute to status and Reward Credits redeemable for the industry-leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards. Rewards Credits can also be used to wager directly in the app. Unique Caesars Rewards experiences include discounted getaways at various Caesars destinations across North America – including Horseshoe Baltimore and at destinations in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip –special access to invitation-only events, tickets to see the Capitals, Wizards, and Mystics, VIP hospitality at Capital One Arena, and other unique experiences.

Caesars Entertainment remains committed to emphasizing Responsible Gaming education as Caesars Sportsbook expands into more jurisdictions. In 2023, the Company implemented a refreshed 21+ policy, which guarantees that all Caesars Rewards accounts are only made available to individuals 21 and older, and, where allowed by law, limits all domestic gaming, pari-mutuel, sports, and iGaming options to those 21 and older. This 21 and older policy applies to all sports wagering operations conducted by Caesars Sportsbook in Washington D.C., including on the Caesars Sportsbook app and in-person at Caesars Sportsbook at Capital One Arena.

For real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook social handle @CaesarsSports on X, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

Responsible Gaming in Washington, D.C.

Must be 21 or older. It is unlawful for any individual who is noticeably intoxicated or impaired to engage in sports wagering. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or text 800GAM (800426). OLG Class A licensed Operator

Promotion Terms

Must be 21+ and physically present in Washington, D.C. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. Ends 8/19 at 12:00pm EDT. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000. If qualifying bet is graded as a loss the participant will earn a one-time Bonus Bet token. A Bonus Bet must be used by the Participant within fourteen (14) calendar days from the date it is awarded or that Bonus Bet will expire and be removed from their Caesars Account. Awarded Bonus Bet is a one-use token and cannot be broken down across multiple bets. Bonus Bet amount not returned for winning bets. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos or “Promos” tab on Caesars Sportsbook app for full terms.

